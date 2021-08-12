BOSTON — A controller at a financial firm and an eighth grade student interested in studying medicine someday are the latest winners of Massachusetts VaxMillions Giveaway.
Today, the Baker-Polito Administration, Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg and the Massachusetts State Lottery announced the winners for the third of five drawings. As part of the giveaway, fully vaccinated residents ages 18 and older are eligible to enter to win one of five, $1 million cash prizes. Residents between 12-17 years of age who are fully vaccinated may enter for the chance to win one of five $300,000 scholarship grants.
The winner of this week’s $1 million prize is Leo Costinos of Attleboro. Costinos is a controller at a financial firm. He got vaccinated to protect himself, his family and his community. Leo plans to use his winnings to support his children’s college plans.
The winner of this week’s $300,000 college scholarship is Lilla Eliet of Reading. Eliet is entering the eighth grade at Coolidge Middle School in Reading this fall where she is a member of the Coolidge Science Olympiad team. Eliet is already thinking about where she might attend college and is interested in science and technology. She hopes to have a career in the field of medicine. Eliet received the vaccine as soon as she was eligible in order to protect herself and others.
The registration deadline for the fourth VaxMillions Giveaway is today. Winners for that drawing will be drawn on Monday, Aug. 16 and announced on Thursday, Aug. 19. To qualify for the final drawing, you must register by Thursday, Aug. 19. The winners will be announced Aug. 26.
Eligible residents are able to enter the giveaway at VaxMillionsGiveaway.com.
Residents must be fully vaccinated before registering, but if they are not vaccinated by the registration date for a certain drawing, they will still have the opportunity to complete vaccination and register for subsequent drawings. Residents will only have to enter once to qualify for all drawings occurring after the date of their registration.
To date, over 2.5 million people have signed up for the VaxMillions Giveaway, including 2.3 million residents 18 and older, and over 163,000 residents ages 12-17. Since the program was announced on June 15, over 270,000 residents have gotten a first dose of the vaccine, and over 398,000 residents have become fully vaccinated.