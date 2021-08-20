NORTH ADAMS — Masks will not be universally required at McCann Technical School this school year, unless guidance from the state changes.
At a meeting on Thursday night, the Northern Berkshire Vocational Regional School District School Committee voted 10 to 1 to follow masking recommendations from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), according to Superintendent James Brosnan.
DESE and the state Department of Public Health "strongly recommend" masking for unvaccinated students in seventh grade or above, all unvaccinated staff and all unvaccinated visitors. Schools can allow vaccinated students to unmask, the guidance recommends.
“We've always followed their guidance," Brosnan said Friday morning. "We're going to follow that guidance no matter what it is.”
It will be on the honor system to determine who is vaccinated and can unmask, he said.
Though the state does not recommend universal masking for K-12 students regardless of vaccination status, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does.
As the school year approaches, other Berkshire school districts including North Adams Public Schools and Pittsfield Public Schools recently decided to require masks for everyone.
Brosnan noted that the regional district differs from other county districts because it only has a high school, so everyone is old enough to get vaccinated and state recommendations are uniform.
The technical school serves Adams, North Adams, Cheshire, Clarksburg, Monroe, Florida, Williamstown, Savoy and Lanesborough.
Brosnan said he did not know what percentage of students were vaccinated, but that the school would encourage it and ask students to voluntarily disclose their vaccination status.
In Berkshire county, 68 percent of those between 12 and 15 have gotten at least one shot, and 69 percent of those between 16 and 19 have gotten at least one dose, according to state DPH figures updated in mid-August.
The masking policy could change, Brosnan said. If DESE changes its recommendations, Brosnan said that the district will shift its rules, too.
"If it changes for masks," he said, "we will wear masks."