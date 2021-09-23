As the nation grapples with looming shortages of a drug that reduces COVID-19 hospitalizations after infection, supply continues to meet demand in Berkshire County.
The Biden administration announced last week that it would purchase additional monoclonal antibody therapy doses and change how the drug is distributed, which could have implications for states with high levels of infection.
Berkshire Health Systems told The Eagle on Thursday that the hospital system continues to have "adequate" supply of the drug and has not run into capacity issues.
Monoclonal antibody therapy has been shown to reduce hospitalization and length of illness among high-risk COVID-19 patients who have not yet been hospitalized. The treatment must be used within 10 days of symptom offset.
BHS previously told The Eagle that the hospital system does prioritize based on risk when it comes to scheduling appointments — that means accounting for vaccination status and risk factors for severe COVID — but has not had to turn away patients who meet the eligibility criteria.
The hospital system has administered more than 900 doses so far, according to spokesperson Michael Leary, including 271 since the start of August. BHS continues to keep pace with larger hospital systems in administering the drug.