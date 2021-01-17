State health officials say the more contagious COVID-19 mutation first identified in the United Kingdom has been detected in Massachusetts — in a Boston woman in her 20s.
The unidentified woman had traveled to the United Kingdom and showed symptoms of COVID-19 after her return to the U.S., according to the state Department of Public Health.
The department said Sunday that a sample taken from the Boston woman was sent to a lab as part of a monitoring program by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the virus “variant,” as it is called.
The Boston woman had tested negative for the virus before leaving the U.K., the DPH said.
So far, the CDC has confirmed 88 cases of the more transmissible form of the virus, known as B.1.1.7., in 14 states. While more communicable, the virus is not believed to be more lethal. However, because it can spread more readily, health officials are concerned that its arrival in the U.S. will lead to more deaths, particularly among those who are compromised medically.
Health officials say it was only a matter of time before the mutation appeared in people in Massachusetts. They offered a reminder Sunday to the public to continue to observe precautions, including use of face masks in public, social distancing and hand-washing. People are also asked to stay home when sick and be tested for the virus.