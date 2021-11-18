<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank">
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Breaking

alert urgent breaking

COVID outbreak at Morningside elementary shuts second grade through Thanksgiving

Front of Morningside school

Pittsfield school officials have shut down the second grade at Morningside Community School after 15 students and two teachers in that grade tested positive for the coronavirus. 

PITTSFIELD — Second graders at Morningside Community School have been sent home to quarantine until after the Thanksgiving holiday due to a coronavirus outbreak in that grade.

City school officials — in consultation with the Pittsfield Health Department, state epidemiologists and representatives from the Massachusetts Department of Education — made the decision on Thursday to shut the second grade, according to Eric Lamoureaux, the district's emergency and safety coordinator.

He said 15 students and two staff members, all in the second grade, have tested positive for COVID-19 since Monday. In all, there are 27 cases in the building.

Lamoureaux said students were being provided with paper worksheets to complete over the break and would be allowed to return to school on Nov. 29.

This story will be updated.

Meg Britton-Mehlisch can be reached at mbritton@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6149.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all