COVID outbreak at Morningside elementary shuts second grade through Thanksgiving

PITTSFIELD — Second graders at Morningside Community School have been sent home to quarantine until after the Thanksgiving holiday due to a coronavirus outbreak in that grade.
City school officials — in consultation with the Pittsfield Health Department, state epidemiologists and representatives from the Massachusetts Department of Education — made the decision on Thursday to shut the second grade, according to Eric Lamoureaux, the district's emergency and safety coordinator.
He said 15 students and two staff members, all in the second grade, have tested positive for COVID-19 since Monday. In all, there are 27 cases in the building.
Lamoureaux said students were being provided with paper worksheets to complete over the break and would be allowed to return to school on Nov. 29.
