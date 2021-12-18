44 percent of all 5- to 11-year-olds are vaccinated in Berkshire County; depending on where you live that number could be lower

Six weeks since younger children became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, thousands in Berkshire County have yet to receive even one dose.
As of Tuesday, 44 percent of 5- to 11-year-olds in the county had received at least one shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to state data.
That means more than 3,000 children have begun their vaccination series, per census data. They have received shots at pediatricians’ offices, pharmacies and school clinics hosted by the Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative.
As a result of those efforts, the vaccination rate for young children in Berkshire County outpaces the state average, just 38 percent.
Still, state data shows that more than 4,000 county children have yet to receive a dose. And the pace of vaccinations lags uptake in older children: Six weeks after 12- to 15-year-olds became eligible last spring, 54 percent had received at least one shot.
Laura Kittross, director of the Berkshire County Boards of Health Association, attributed some hesitation to the low risk of severe illness for young children.
“I think parents are waiting,” she said. “In some cases, they felt very strongly about getting themselves vaccinated because they might be at risk, but people can be a little more cautious with their children.”
The countywide rate obscures wide variation across municipalities. According to state data, the rates from one town to the next can vary by as much as 40 or 50 percent.
That means children in some towns might face higher risk of infection and school disruption as the coronavirus continues to spread through Berkshire County at record levels, with the threat of omicron on the horizon.
Town-by-town vaccination rates are imperfect data. The state translates ZIP code data into municipal totals, which can lead to overcounting in some areas and undercounting in others. The state and The Eagle have aggregated towns to reduce some of those errors, but some inconsistencies remain. In smaller towns, low numbers of young children also mean rates can fluctuate widely in a short time.
Kittross cautions that the numbers also could shift significantly over the next few months as parents change their minds, speak with pediatricians or even just have the time to get their kids vaccinated.
Still, the rates show vulnerabilities in the county as families head toward the holidays.
According to state data, South County and Williamstown have the county’s highest one-dose vaccination rates for kids. As of this week, almost 80 percent of 5- to 11-year-olds in Williamstown had received at least one dose.
Rates are closer to 40 percent in the county’s two biggest municipalities, Pittsfield and North Adams. The North Adams rate includes children in Clarksburg and Florida.
Several smaller towns also have rates below 50 percent. Most of the towns with low child vaccination rates are in the central or northern Berkshires, where cases have spiked in recent months. That means rates might be lagging precisely where shots are most needed.
North Adams, Pittsfield and Adams all have relatively high case rates compared with the county as a whole. Those towns also have relatively low child-vaccination rates.
The low child-vaccination rates did not cause the spike in cases — as most of the case data comes from before any 5- to 11-year-olds could have been fully immunized. The correlation, though, suggests that particular areas might bear the worst impacts of any potential surge in the near future.
For Kittross, the variance among child-vaccination rates signals that there are roadblocks discouraging some families from getting shots for their kids — including simple things, like parents who are busy working and don’t have time to schedule or go to the appointments.
“I don’t think there’s more vaccine reluctance in Pittsfield, North Adams, than other places,” Kittross said. “I think you just have families with more complicated lives. That’s my guess.”
Across the county, Kittross says, one challenge to getting kids vaccinated has been the shortfall of pediatricians officering the shots.
Some pediatric offices have been key players in the rollout: Kittross cited the hundreds of children vaccinated by Northern Berkshire Pediatrics. But, others have not offered the shots or have only done them on a limited basis, she said.
“Some families really need that conversation with a pediatrician, who they trust,” she said. “They need that encouragement.”
Kittross said federal and state officials have focused on getting doses to pharmacies. But, she also says broader trends in health care have made it hard for medical offices to give out doses.
“I think that it’s a capacity issue,” she said. “There’s shortages of people to hire, and doctor’s offices are feeling that very acutely. And they’re trying to catch up on visits that people put off during the pandemic. So, I think they’re really just at their limit.”
Kittross said that if she had a young child, she would not hesitate to vaccinate them. She pointed out that child vaccination has a wide swath of benefits. The first is safety.
“Most kids will recover from COVID,” Kittross said. “But, there’s a significant minority who become very, very ill and end up hospitalized, or, in a few cases, die.”
Though very few children die of COVID-19, the rate is not zero: at least 11 kids have died from the virus in Massachusetts, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
In the Berkshires, multiple children have ended up hospitalized at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield after a COVID-19 infection, Kittross said. At least one child in the county developed Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, a severe post-COVID syndrome that often puts children in the intensive care unit.
Beyond severe illness and death — the Pfizer vaccine has shown to be very effective in preventing them — Kittross says vaccinating kids is important to prevent spread and future variants.
With each additional case, the odds go up for a new variant, such as omicron. Spread also matters on a more immediate level: Children can pass the virus to others, including older or immunocompromised family members.
Then, there is school.
Recent closures at elementary schools in Pittsfield and North Adams suggest that school disruption is far from over, even as districts have developed more protective measures. Vaccinations, Kittross said, can reduce the need for quarantine and keep cases lower, both of which would help keep children in schools.
“Our kids have now had two years of disrupted school, and everything I hear is that it’s been a rough reentry,” Kittross said. “It’s been tough on kids.”