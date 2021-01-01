New Hampshire governor cancels outdoor inauguration amidst public safety concerns
An organizer of a group that has held protests outside Gov. Chris Sununu's home in the weeks since he issued a mask order said no one openly carried a handgun or firearm at any of the gatherings.
“Organizers have made every effort, and have successfully discouraged any and all ‘armed protests' to date," Brennan Christian of the group Absolute Defiance said in a statement issued late Wednesday.
Sununu said that he is canceling his outdoor inauguration ceremony on Jan. 7 because of public safety concerns about armed protesters gathering outside his home in Newfields.
“For weeks, armed protesters have increasingly become more aggressive, targeting my family, protesting outside my private residence, and trespassing on my property — an outdoor public ceremony simply brings too much risk," Sununu said.
Protesters started gathering outside Sununu’s home on Nov. 22 in response to an order, which had taken effect two days earlier, requiring masks to be worn in public spaces, indoors or outside, when social distancing isn’t possible because of the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, police issued summonses to nine people and arrested one of them under a new anti-picketing ordinance.
Skylar Bennett, 38, of Concord, said he will contest his arrest on charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.