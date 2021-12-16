Vaccination to be required for adults at Norman Rockwell Museum beginning Dec. 26

STOCKBRIDGE — The Norman Rockwell Museum has announced that starting Dec. 26, proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, accompanied by a photo ID, will be required for all visitors older than 18. Mask requirements remain in effect for all visitors older than 2.
"The health and safety of our visitors, staff, and community is central in our aim to create a welcoming, comfortable, and enjoyable museum visit," said Director/CEO Laurie Norton Moffatt. "In alignment with expert health guidance, we believe a vaccination requirement will help to put visitors at ease to ensure a joyful experience as the museum does its part in helping to reduce the spread of the virus in our greater community."
The special exhibition "Jan Brett: Stories Near and Far" is on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except Wednesdays, when the museum is closed, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends, except Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
The museum will be closed from Jan. 3-7, resuming its regular winter schedule Jan. 8. Virtual exhibitions, activities and tours will be available online, 24/7 at nrm.org, where tickets can be booked in advance to ensure entry to the museum.