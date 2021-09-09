NORTH ADAMS — Anyone who wants to attend a show at HiLo in North Adams will now have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or produce a negative test result.
The live music and comedy venue announced Thursday that it will require proof of at least one shot, or results from a test taken in the previous 72 hours, starting Sept. 17.
HiLo will become one of the first venues in the region to implement such a requirement. The Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art will also require proof of vaccination or a negative test result for the upcoming FreshGrass festival.
Brain Miksic, HiLo's co-owner, told The Eagle that COVID spread in the region and demands from the performers — as well as concerns about keeping the lights on — led him and his team to make the decision.
“We’re trying to continue to exist as a venue,” he said. “Between the health aspects, the bands and the pure dollars and cents, it made a lot of sense.”
Many traveling artists that HiLo would typically book have started to require that their venues implement these kinds of COVID-19 protocols, Miksic said. He has also heard from attendees who say they are no longer comfortable attending shows without those requirements.
“[The vaccine] has become politicized, in my opinion for no reason, but it has, and so I have to pay attention to that,” Miksic said. “But what I’ve found, speaking to more and more people I trust, is that they wouldn’t go to a show unless this [requirement] did exist.”
Miksic said the high rate of people with at least one shot in Berkshire County — about 81 percent of people 12 and older, according to the state’s most recent report — also make him relatively confident that HiLo will continue to get business.
But that’s just a guess, he added. He has not seen other venues institute this kind of requirement in Berkshire County, which makes it hard to predict the impact.
“It’ll be interesting to see what kind of effect it has on attendance,” he said. “We have no idea. This is all unprecedented.”
Attendees can submit proof of vaccination when they purchase tickets online, and the system will store their information, so they do not have to repeat the process for another show, Miksic said. You can still purchase a ticket at the door and show a picture of your vaccination card, the card itself, or the negative test result.