North Adams officials urge residents to wear mask amid rise in COVID-19 cases

NORTH ADAMS — Wear a mask when going to a public indoor place, city officials are telling residents.

Mayor Tom Bernard and the North Adams Board of Health issued a public health advisory Monday that says masks in indoor public spaces are "strongly advised," for those older than 5, even for people who are fully vaccinated.

Pittsfield just enacted a masking directive. What does that mean? As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Berkshire County, Pittsfield has joined several South County municipalities in implementing masking directives. How is that different than a mandate? We break it down for you.

"Transmission rates are increasing in Berkshire County and the City of North Adams has experienced an increase in cases locally in the past weeks," the statement notes, "with further positivity rates anticipated following the Thanksgiving holiday."

In the two weeks before Dec. 2, the city reported 132 cases of COVID-19, according to data from the state Department of Public Health. Countywide, there were 888 cases detected in the last two weeks of November, according to the most recent state data.

The city's message stops short of requiring masks and is not a public health mandate.