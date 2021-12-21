'Omicron is here': Berkshire Health Systems readies for new variant

With the omicron variant tearing through parts of the Northeast, health officials Tuesday said it won't be long until it makes up the vast majority of new COVID-19 cases in the Berkshires — if it doesn’t already.

The new variant accounted for 73 percent of cases nationwide as of Monday, a dizzyingly rapid increase from just a week ago. In Massachusetts, the Broad Institute — it processes tests from across the commonwealth — says omicron probably overtook the delta variant at the end of last week.

Hospital officials say that Berkshire County is likely on par with, or, at most, a few days behind, the state and the country.

“If it’s not 80 percent of cases today, it’ll be 80 percent by Friday,” said James Lederer, chief medical officer at Berkshire Health Systems. “Omicron is here.”

Cases have trended down in Berkshire County in recent days. But, the familiar vertical case line — it's the one that signals omicron spread — has begun to appear in all three counties just east of the Berkshires. Meanwhile, cases are rising steeply across Massachusetts.

The new variant’s spread has implications for the coming months, as the hospital system struggles with staff losses and reduced efficacy of one of its most effective tools — monoclonal antibody therapy.

Still, hospital leaders are confident that they will be able to manage any rise in cases this holiday season.

“While we’re fully expecting a probable increase in the numbers after Christmas and again after New Year’s, we think we’re pretty well positioned to handle the expected surge,” said Mike Leary, hospital spokesperson.

The monoclonal antibody problem

Monoclonal antibody therapy, which has been employed in the Berkshires for about a year, offers significant protection against severe illness for people infected with previous strains of the coronavirus. BHS has been a state leader in administering doses to high-risk patients.

But, the treatment falters in the face of omicron, recent studies show. The Regeneron version of the drug, the one that BHS typically administers, shows “reduced neutralization activity” and diminished benefits with omicron.

Just one such therapy has been shown to hold up against omicron: Sotrovimab.

“Sotrovimab is a known cocktail of antibodies that are highly efficacious against coronaviruses of all types,” Lederer said. “It definitely works against omicron. But, the problem is, they didn’t make any of it. They had 50,000 doses stockpiled, and it’s going to take them months to gear up production.”

Berkshire Health Systems expects to receive 20 to 50 doses of Sotrovimab in the coming weeks from the federal government’s limited stockpile. That shipment will run out quickly, the hospital says. It is unclear when future shipments would arrive.

The first doses will be “prioritized for high-risk immunocompromised patients,” Leary said.

But, even with that prioritization, the doses likely will not suffice to meet the need.

Before omicron, Lederer says, the hospital system already had been unable to get doses to all patients technically eligible for monoclonal antibody therapy — that is, about 200 people each week — and had been prioritizing patients by risk status.

“This just adds another tier of complexity we’ll have to work through,” Lederer said.

The federal government is expected to soon authorize antiviral pills that would work with omicron infections and likely ease hospital burdens. Lederer also pointed out that the best tool against severe illness already exists: vaccines and boosters.

‘Not just COVID’

In recent months, vaccine protection has kept hospitalizations and deaths low. Meanwhile, some evidence suggests that omicron might be milder than previous variants. Those factors, taken together, pointed to hospitalizations rising much more slowly than the case count, unlike last winter’s surge.

Still, the delta wave and the new omicron cases, stacked on top of regular health care needs, have pushed understaffed hospitals across the country to the limit.

Lederer said that BHS faces this pandemic winter with more experience treating COVID patients but fewer staff to care for those and other patients.

“We know COVID, we have [personal protective equipment], and we know what to do,” Lederer said. “The problem is all the staff that have resigned. … It’s not just COVID we’re trying to manage. We’re trying to staff 200 beds a day.”

As a preventive measure, the hospital system has paused inpatient, elective surgeries, he said. The system made that choice voluntarily, he added, since it technically has the capacity to continue offering those procedures under the new state orders.

“We’ve decided to do that at least through the holidays, to minimize the impact on staff and the hospital as much as possible, knowing omicron is out there,” he said.

According to Lederer, the hospital system has seen a “Great Resignation” on par with many other employers across industries. The system is down more than 100 registered nurses compared with pre-pandemic levels, he said, and faces shortages of licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, medical assistants and other staff.

Those shortages could be exacerbated by infections.

“We constantly stress masking, gowning, gloves and hand hygiene,” Lederer said. “It’s likely we’ll see some losses … folks out for 10 days due to their illness. I think what we hope is that they have minimal illness, rapidly recover and come back.”

Traveling nurses also have helped fill some gaps, and the hospital system might be able to access support from the National Guard if that becomes necessary.

Lederer also said that BHS has enough staff and vaccine doses to continue administering boosters. He encouraged county residents to get boosted with one of the two mRNA vaccines. The hospital system plans to wind down its Johnson & Johnson immunizations over the next few weeks to focus on getting Pfizer and Moderna shots into more arms.

“The CDC says to get Pfizer, get Moderna,” Lederer said. “We’d save J&J for special requests or encourage people to go to a pharmacy.”