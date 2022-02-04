Confirmed COVID-19 cases have toppled from their peak, though virus levels in the Berkshire remain higher than at any point before the omicron variant emerged.
The recent drop may mark the end of this wave, even as the virus continues to claim lives.
“It's mirroring everything that happened in other countries,” said Dr. James Lederer, chief medical officer at Berkshire Health Systems. “A quick surge and a quick fall.”
Eleven people have died in the last week in the Berkshires; more than 40 people have died since experts said omicron began circulating in the region.
Recent case data, however, points to the end of the surge.
The hospital system’s positivity rate, which includes all tests performed at the hospital and the BHS testing centers, has fallen from a high of 25 percent down to about 15 percent, according to BHS. Meanwhile, reported cases have fallen in half in just two weeks.
At the height of the omicron surge, well over 300 people were testing positive each day, more than four times the rate at the peak of last winter’s surge.
In a testament to the nature of omicron and the efficacy of vaccines, however, the hospital had significantly fewer inpatients relative to the winter of 2020-21.
During the worst of that previous winter surge, Berkshire Health Systems was caring for more than 60 patients at one time. This time around, even with much higher caseloads, the COVID-19 patient census peaked around 40, according to the system.
Most patients were elderly and vaccinated, usually with a significant number of comorbidities, the hospital says.
“Our average age of inpatients is in the 70s,” said Lederer. “Some people in their 80s and 90s. When we have a young person they're oftentimes unvaccinated, plus or minus comorbidities.”
The hospital felt the strain of those patients, he says. At one point, Lederer added, as many as 12 or 15 hospital staffers would test positive each day, creating a heavy burden on what he calls an “already short-staffed” workforce.
Meanwhile, treatment options have expanded over the last month, with increased availability of the monoclonal antibody therapy sotrovimab and Pfizer’s new antiviral pill Paxlovid.
Gothams, a state vendor, now administers monoclonal antibody therapy from a BHS space, with as many as 20 referrals each day from the hospital system.
The hospital has had a harder time figuring out precisely where to employ its limited supply of Paxlovid, Lederer says, and has just decided to expand eligibility to “Tier 4,” a federally defined category that includes everyone 65 and older and younger people with any clinical risk factors. The tier system helps hospitals determine how to give out COVID-19 treatment drugs when supplies are limited.
What’s next? Lederer says it remains entirely possible that a new variant could emerge that evades immune protection, and the hospital is watching strains of omicron closely. But the virus could also easily become endemic at this point, he says, with an omicron strain circulating in the population at low levels.
He urged people to continue to wear masks and distance when possible and to pay attention to their own level of risk, particularly while the virus is still spreading at high levels in the Berkshires.