Retired Senior Volunteer Program Executive Director Jeff Roucoulet greets 2020 Volunteer of the Year Gisele Yetz, of Pittsfield, at a small, socially distanced gathering Jan. 22. Less than two weeks before all Massachusetts residents over 16 become eligible for the vaccine, RSVP has teamed up with local groups to offer free rides to vaccine and medical appointments. The initiative is recruiting volunteers, and has not launched yet.