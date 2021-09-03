OTIS — Farmington River Elementary School will be closed Friday due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the school district.
"Due to confirmed cases of COVID 19 within the school district, as well as the larger community, Farmington River Elementary will be closed tomorrow, Friday September 3rd, awaiting testing results of personnel and students," the Otis Police Department said in a Facebook post Thursday night.
COVID cases were already on the rise in Otis before school started this week. Three people tested positive for COVID-19 after Saturday's steak roast fundraiser hosted by the Otis Fire Department.
A mobile COVID-19 testing van operated by Community Health Programs will be in Otis from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday.