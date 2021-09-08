OTIS — Farmington River Elementary School will remain closed for a fifth day in a row on Thursday after a COVID-19 outbreak, but the head of the school said he planned to reopen on Friday.
In an email to The Eagle, Superintendent/Principal Tom Nadolny said the closure was due to "pending bus driver COVID test results. It is our intention to reopen Friday, 9/10/21."
Nadolny previously said that the bus company that the district contracts with — Dufour —was unable to provide service due to a positive case or pending tests results. The school was forced to close since it couldn't provide transportation for students.
Farmington River Elementary School serves students in grades pre-K through sixth grade. After completing sixth grade, students are bused or transported to schools outside the district to finish their education.
COVID cases already were on the rise in Otis before school started this week. Three people tested positive for COVID-19 after Saturday’s steak roast fundraiser hosted by the Otis Fire Department.