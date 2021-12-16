Great Barrington Board of Health strengthens mask-wearing advisory amid rise in COVID cases

GREAT BARRINGTON — A new town edict isn’t just advising you to wear a mask while out in public, or to take a COVID-19 test before traveling or heading to a gathering. It also suggests taking care of your mental and physical health.
The Board of Health on Tuesday strengthened its mask-wearing and social distancing advisory from September to try to curb rising numbers of those who are testing positive for the virus. It says people always should wear masks indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status, and outdoors when distancing isn’t possible.
Wash your hands, increase ventilation and limit travel, it says.
“Consider taking measures to improve your well-being, for instance; increase awareness regarding your personal mental health, frequent moderate level exercise, be respectful of your circadian rhythm, and consult with your physician to make well informed choices,” the advisory states.
The new advisory is in response to increasing caseloads in town and throughout the county. As of Tuesday in the Berkshires, the seven-day moving average of new daily cases reached 71, a 10 percent increase over two weeks ago, according to the state Department of Public Health. At Berkshire Health Systems, 20 people who tested positive for the virus are hospitalized.
The state also is facing pressure to reinstate a mask mandate, given rising caseloads and vaccines that haven't entirely kicked the virus. Mandates are opposed by the retail lobby and other groups.
In an email Wednesday from the Tri-Town Health Department, which covers Stockbridge, Lenox and Lee, Southern Berkshire Public Health Collaborative Nurse Amy Hardt wrote that the increase in newly reported cases partly is explained by higher testing before the Thanksgiving holiday. But, nearly 5 percent of tests countywide were positive.
Most of the positive results are in the “least vaccinated” people. Hardt said the new omicron variant is, so far, an enigma in terms of its infection methods and the severity of illness it might cause.
It also appears that booster shots might not always prevent an infection. It failed in a “handful” of residents, she said, with some caveats.
“All but one was over 50 yrs. old, half of them got their booster shot less than 14 days before becoming infected, and several appear to have reduced immunity,” Hardt wrote.