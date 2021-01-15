Pfizer temporarily reduces European deliveries of vaccine
U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer confirmed Friday it will temporarily reduce deliveries to Europe of its COVID-19 vaccine while it upgrades production capacity to 2 billion doses per year.
The EU Commission chief said she’d immediately called Pfizer’s CEO. But in an indication the issue might go beyond Europe, Canada’s government said it was also affected.
Line Fedders, a spokeswoman for Pfizer Denmark, said that to meet the new 2 billion dose target Pfizer is upscaling production at its plant in Puurs, Belgium, which “presupposes adaptation of facilities and processes at the factory which requires new quality tests and approvals from the authorities.”
“As a consequence, fewer doses will be available for European countries at the end of January and the beginning of February,” she said.
“This temporary reduction will affect all European countries,” she said in a statement to The Associated Press.
Germany’s Health Ministry said Friday Pfizer had informed the European Commission, which was responsible for ordering vaccines from the company, that it won’t be able to fulfill all of the promised deliveries in the coming three to four weeks.
Online sign-ups complicate vaccine rollout for older people
Howard Jones, who’s 83, was on the phone for three to four hours every day trying to sign up for a coronavirus vaccine.
Jones, who lives alone in Colorado Springs, doesn’t have the internet, and that’s made it much more difficult for him to make an appointment. It took him about a week. He said the confusion has added to his anxiety about catching what could be a life-threatening disease at his age.
As states across the U.S. roll out the COVID-19 vaccine to people 65 and older, senior citizens are scrambling to figure out how to sign up to get their shots. Many states and counties ask people to make appointments online, but glitchy websites, overwhelmed phone lines and a patchwork of fast-changing rules are bedeviling older people who are often less tech-savvy, may live far from vaccination sites and are more likely to not have internet access at all, especially people of color and those who are poor.
Nearly 9.5 million seniors, or 16.5 percent of U.S. adults 65 and older, lack internet access, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Access is worse for seniors of color: more than 25 percent of Black people, about 21 percent of Hispanic people and over 28 percent of Native Americans 65 and older have no way to get online. That’s compared with 15.5 percent of white seniors.
Some places have found simple ideas work. In Morgantown, W.Va., county health officials used a large road construction sign to list the phone number for seniors to call for an appointment. Others are considering partnering with community groups or setting up mobile clinics for harder-to-reach populations.
Some seniors may be waiting to hear from their doctor. But there are limits to using health care systems, pharmacies or primary care providers to reach underserved people who don’t have the internet, said Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers.
Vt. to start vaccinating 75 and older Jan. 25
Vermont has nearly completed administering coronavirus vaccines to residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities and front-line health workers and will start vaccinating residents aged 75 and older starting the week of Jan. 25, state officials said Friday.
“This approach is all about vaccinating those more likely to die from COVID so we can protect them as early as possible,” Gov. Phil Scott said at his biweekly virus briefing.
That age group is comprised of about 49,000 Vermonters and it’s expected to take about six weeks to complete the vaccinations. That group will be followed by residents 70 and older, and then 65 and up.
State officials said it’s critical that Vermonters know that the state gets a limited supply of doses each week.
Starting Jan. 25, Vermonters age 75 and older will be able to register for the vaccine online or by calling, he said. The state will share the website and phone number closer to that date and Vermonters should not call their health care providers or hospitals to get appointments, Smith said. Vaccination clinics will begin on Jan. 27.
