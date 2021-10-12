PITTSFIELD — The city's Board of Health could soon decide whether the county's largest municipality should have a mandatory indoor mask policy.
The board said last week it will discuss at its November meeting if Pittsfield should require masks indoors, given that the COVID-19 outbreak is much worse in Pittsfield than communities such as Lee, Lenox and Stockbridge, which have had mask mandates since early September.
Pittsfield's positivity rate as of Thursday is at 21 percent per 100,000 cases, more than four times the rate in Lee, which has a 4.9 percent positivity rate, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
City health officials agreed to consider the mandate after hearing from a Lee resident and his two young daughters who spoke before the board on Wednesday.
Josh Bloom said his daughters — Lola, 7, and Goldie, 5 — can't attend the dance studio in the city they frequent, because the studio owners don't require masks.
"Up until COVID, I took break dancing lessons here, and I loved it and I want to go back," said Lola.
"Me too," added Goldie.
Pittsfield currently only advises people who are unvaccinated to wear masks inside businesses, but Bloom said a mandate is at least necessary to protect the children who can't get vaccinated.
"You would be hard-pressed to find any indoor children's activity in the rest of the Southern Berkshires that doesn't require masks," said Bloom, who added that he has a masters degree in public health.
"You already have a mask mandate for schools, it's time to have one for all children's activities."
Bloom had hoped the board would immediately enact a mask mandate, but the public health panel felt the matter required more research.
"I think it requires a little more thought, but you bring up some very valid points and we will take a look at this," said board member Brad Gordon.
Bloom felt waiting another month wasn't necessary.
"I don't think this should be punted down to the next meeting, if you meet once a month, as that takes us toward winter," he said.
Pittsfield, which has a population just under 44,000, has had 129 new COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks. Two-thirds of eligible city residents have been fully vaccinated.