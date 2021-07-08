PITTSFIELD — The pop-up vaccine clinic scheduled for Thursday night at the Pittsfield Suns game in Wahconah Park has been canceled due to rainy weather.
“We are certainly disappointed as we saw there was a tremendous interest in this event,” said Kayla Donnelly-Winters, the city’s public health nurse manager, in a news release.
The next pop-up clinic will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 5 in front of the gates to the ballpark. Appointments are not required.
For more information, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org. Donnelly-Winters can be reached at 413-499-9469 or via email at kwinters@cityofpittsfield.org.