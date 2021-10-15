Four Pittsfield postal employees test positive for COVID; city laments 'lack of cooperation'

Citing a "lack of cooperation" from officials at the post office, Pittsfield officials alerted the public Friday afternoon that at least four employees of the Fenn Street facility have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks.
In a statement released Friday afternoon, the Pittsfield Health Department said the post office had hindered contact tracing and put the community at risk, which made it necessary for the city to notify the public about the cluster.
All four recent cases linked to the post office at 212 Fenn St. have taken place since Sept. 28, according to the city.
"The risk of exposure from individuals present at the post office on these dates is no greater than the risk of contracting the virus in the general community," the statement said. "However, it is important to be aware that the USPS location 212 Fenn St. is not providing requested information to the city’s contact tracing team. The lack of cooperation and information poses a risk to the community."
The city said it had made "many attempts" to work with the Pittsfield post office but had not been given the information requested. The city also said it was working with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
The release encouraged people to follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines when interacting with USPS employees.
This story will be updated.