Pittsfield High School, and all other district schools, will remain in all-remote learning mode for at least another two weeks, the district announced on Friday.

PITTSFIELD — Students in Pittsfield public schools will remain in all-remote learning through at least Dec. 18, school officials said Friday, and likely won't reopen until after the holiday break.

In a notice posted on the district website on Friday afternoon, interim Superintendent Joe Curtis said the schools will remain closed "until data shows a decrease in cases over a two-week period that results in a percent positivity rate of 3% or less."

When schools closed Nov. 12, officials said the earliest they would reopen would be Dec. 7.

