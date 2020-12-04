PITTSFIELD — Students in Pittsfield public schools will remain in all-remote learning through at least Dec. 18, school officials said Friday, and likely won't reopen until after the holiday break.
In a notice posted on the district website on Friday afternoon, interim Superintendent Joe Curtis said the schools will remain closed "until data shows a decrease in cases over a two-week period that results in a percent positivity rate of 3% or less."
When schools closed Nov. 12, officials said the earliest they would reopen would be Dec. 7.
This story will be updated.