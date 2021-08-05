PITTSFIELD — The city is set to receive about $32.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding over the next two years and it needs your help in deciding how to use it.

The City of Pittsfield will host four community forums and is releasing a survey to gather public input on how to use the funds.

The money can be used in the following ways:

To respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

To address the negative economic impacts the community has experienced as a result of COVID-19.

To provide assistance in disproportionately impacted neighborhoods (for Pittsfield this is defined as the Morningside and Westside neighborhoods).

To provide premium pay to low income employees who are doing or did essential work — working in businesses considered high risk, worked with the public, and/or distributed goods — during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

To offset reductions in local government revenue due to COVID-19.

To invest in water and/or sewer infrastructure.

To invest in broadband infrastructure.

The survey, which is available in English and Spanish, will allow users to rank their preferences related to these guidelines.

The link to the English version is available at https://arcg.is/0jjKvK; Click here for the Spanish link: https://arcg.is/bO89z.

“We are pleased to release this important community survey and we look forward to receiving feedback from the public. We’ve spent a lot of time learning about this process and we want the community to know that their thoughts are vital to this process,” said Mayor Linda Tyer in a press release. “Additionally, I look forward to the in-person community forums as they’re another meaningful way for people to stay engaged.”

The deadline for survey submissions is 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1.

The community forums, which are organized around four categories, include the following:

Public Health and Human Services: 6 p.m. Aug. 16, cafeteria, Conte Community School, 200 West Union St.

Economic Recovery: 1 p.m. Aug. 18, Berkshire Innovation Center, 45 Woodlawn Ave.

Housing and Neighborhoods: 6 p.m. Aug. 23, cafeteria, Morningside Community School, 100 Burbank St.

Cultural Organizations: 11 a.m. Aug. 25, Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28 Renee Ave.

For more information, please visit cityofpittsfield.org.