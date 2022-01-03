<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank">
Registration open for COVID-19 rapid tests in Sheffield this week

  • 1 min to read
BinaxNOW test (copy)

Registration is now open for COVID-19 rapid testing to be held Thursday morning in Sheffield. 

The session will use the BinaxNOW antigen tests. 

As of 12:30 p.m. Monday, limited appointment slots were available for the session in Sheffield, hosted by the Southern Berkshire Public Health Collaborative. Drop-in appointments may be available at the end of the session for half an hour, as supplies of the test kits last.

To register, visit this site. Organizers say test results will be emailed within four hours. 

A Lee testing session to be held Tuesday afternoon had been fully subscribed as of 1 p.m. Monday, though drop-in appointments may be available after 3:30 p.m. in the Tri-Town Health Department's parking lot, at 45 Railroad St. People should enter by Main Street onto Consolati Way.

The Sheffield session, from 8 to 9:30 a.m., will be held in the Bushnell-Sage Library parking lot at 48 Main St.

Larry Parnass can be reached at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com and 413-588-8341.

