NORTH ADAMS — The COVID-19 outbreak at North Adams Commons has grown and seven people have died recently.
“I can confirm we have had seven residents that have passed that were COVID positive at the time of their passing," said Lisa Gaudet, vice president of business development and communications at Berkshire Healthcare Systems, which owns the facility.
"Some of these folks were frail to begin with,” Gaudet said, adding that a couple were on hospice.
“[The] Staff is heartbroken,” Gaudet said. "This has been incredibly difficult for the team there to have this happen."
Since the outbreak began last month, 70 people at the facility have tested positive.
Fifty-seven residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 35 of those residents have recovered, Gaudet said. Thirteen staff members have tested positive, 10 of whom have recovered.
Of the residents who tested positive, four were not vaccinated, and of the staff members who tested positive, eight were not vaccinated, according to Gaudet.
Gaudet did not have figures on the vaccination status of those who died. Currently, three residents are hospitalized, she said.
North Adams Commons has not received results of sequencing from the state to confirm whether or not the virus is the delta variant, Gaudet said.
"DPH is telling us we should presume it's the delta variant,” she said.
It's not yet clear how the virus entered the facility. “The contact tracing work has been done and they are going to do their root cause analysis," Gaudet said.
Everyone in the facility is now being tested multiple times each week, Gaudet said.
As of July 4, 89 percent of residents and 67 percent of staff at North Adams Commons had gotten vaccinated for COVID-19, according to Gaudet. By Oct. 10, all staff in long-term care facilities must be vaccinated, the Baker administration announced in early August.
Vaccines are effective, and a small percentage of vaccinated people will get COVID-19, according to the CDC.