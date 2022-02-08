Not so fast!
That is part of this week’s COVID-19 guidance from the Southern Berkshire Public Health Collaborative, a partnership with 10 South Berkshire towns, including the Tri-Town Health District of Lee, Lenox and Stockbridge.
Caseloads are falling rapidly in South Country and across the Berkshires. But, Amy Hardt, the collaborative’s lead public health nurse, points out that case counts still are significantly higher than they were before the omicron wave. She urged caution before moving beyond current health and safety policies.
According to Hardt, cases in South Country dropped by 48 percent during the last week of January — a much bigger decrease than the previous couple of weeks, when cases had fallen by 37 and 21 percent.
“However, these drops are coming off a peak caseload that ultimately was four times higher than our winter peak last year,” Hardt said. “And we remain at about 2.5 times the caseload we had at Halloween, a few weeks before omicron showed up. So, it’s important to keep current numbers in perspective, particularly as we think about the impact of workforce outages and the real health risks still present for immunocompromised people, those who have not been vaccinated and those needing acute care from overtaxed health providers.”
Hardt offered the following perspective and guidance. Her answers have been edited lightly for length and context.
What’s the outlook for year three of COVID?
“As we begin with a very different set of resources and challenges than we’ve had at each previous stage, questions are coming up more and more about our ‘endgame’ with COVID. As tempting as it is to project ourselves into a fantasy future where we need do nothing to stop the spread of this virus, the reality is that we will likely continue to need certain tools and measures in place to keep current and new variants in check.
“We also continue to learn more about the spread and lasting effects of omicron (remember, it has only been three full months since that variant emerged). And we are also seeing signs that its even more contagious subvariant BA.2 has been gaining ground and appears to be preventing peaks in other countries from dropping back down very far (which, fortunately, did occur last winter).”
Is it time to ease mask guidance?
“Weary though we may be at this point, with current case levels so high everywhere, it remains important to protect ourselves and others. We can do this by always wearing a very effective mask indoors, limiting unnecessary travel and unmasked indoor exposures, avoiding large crowds, and keeping up to date with vaccination and boosters.
“Basically, it’s a good idea to assume that, at any point, you might get COVID, and to set yourself up for the best possible scenario if that happens. If at any time you are likely to have been exposed or are questioning a new symptom, best practice is to stay home until you can test yourself and obtain an accurate result (five days after exposure), or if staying home and/or testing is not possible, to wear a KN95 or N95 mask around others indoors for a full 10 days, just to be on the safe side.”
How protected are we with vaccines, and how can we manage risk at this point?
“It feels important at this stage to be absolutely clear about what vaccination means. First, it means a much-reduced risk of severe symptoms, hospitalization and death. Second, it means a significantly lower risk of becoming infected, especially if your last shot or booster was within the last few months. Third, it means a lower risk of spreading the virus to others, since we can’t spread what we’re less likely to have.
“But, being vaccinated (or recently infected, for that matter), does not mean there is no risk of any of these things occurring. As someone who had avoided air travel and eating indoors for the past two years and finally did both recently, I can confirm that the waning of vaccine protection against COVID infection is a real thing. Being 15 weeks past my booster shot and traveling in an area of high transmission (which is basically still everywhere right now), I knew that, statistically, my protection against infection, if exposed, was only about 50 percent.
“I felt comfortable that my personal level of risk for severe symptoms was very low due to being vaccinated and healthy overall. Since I always wear a highly effective mask in public and could easily take a rapid test at any time, I felt there would be a low risk of spreading the virus to others if I did get it while traveling. And lastly, while long-haul COVID symptoms are still possible, that particular risk felt less important than taking a much-needed break and enjoying some of the things I had missed the past two years.
“This is one example of what managing our risks looks like. It doesn’t mean being reckless and not taking any precautions at all, and it doesn’t mean completely avoiding the risk of exposure either, it just means making day-to-day decisions using the best information we currently have. The more we can each do this, the better off our community will be.”
