State Sen. Adam Hinds tests positive for COVID-19, reports mild symptoms

PITTSFIELD — Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released Thursday by his office.
He is reporting mild symptoms and is isolating according to CDC guidelines, the statement said.
“COVID is far from over, and I feel lucky to have been vaccinated and boosted,” Hinds said in prepared remarks, “But there are still a lot of people, including my young son, who cannot get the vaccine. This points to an uneasy situation now that my wife has also tested positive. So I want to encourage everyone to stay vigilant and to get vaccinated and boosted if you are eligible.”
Hinds, who also is a candidate for lieutenant governor, will continue to work from home and campaign virtually while he adheres to CDC isolation guidelines, according to the statement.
“I am the right candidate for LG because I have a record of bringing people together for progress," he said. "If I need a webcam to do that for now, so be it.”