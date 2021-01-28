All people 75 and older are now eligible to sign up for the vaccine. Anyone who has not received their first dose in Phase One continues to be eligible throughout the rest of the rollout. Phase Two begins Monday.
If you are feeling frustrated pinning down an appointment, you are not alone. This story contains information and links to the latest intel from the state.
Residents can find out more about eligibility, and see a map of vaccination sites and register for appointments, at mass.gov/covidvaccine. A copy of the needed attestation form is embedded in this story. Versions of the form in languages other than English are available here. Forms can also be filled out at the vaccination appointments.
People can also access the county’s large-scale public vaccination sites directly at maimmunizations.org. To find only Berkshire County clinics, enter “Pittsfield” into the “Search by Address” bar and select 25 miles from the “Search within” menu.
More slots will be added in the coming weeks as the county receives more vaccine shipments.
Gov. Charlie Baker acknowledged Wednesday that people are having trouble signing up and urged residents to be patient. Baker's administration said in a statement this week: "Due to extremely high demand for appointments and limited vaccine supply, it may take time to secure an available appointment. Residents are encouraged to keep checking the website as appointments are added on a rolling basis."
People who use the maimmunizations.org site should know that they will be asked to upload images of the front and back of an insurance cards, whether private or public, such as Medicare. Images can be taken on a cell phone and uploaded.
When people arrive at their appointments, they will be asked to show an insurance card. The vaccination is free for everyone, whether or not they have insurance. For identification, the following forms are acceptable, according to the state: An employer-issued ID card that includes your name and title; a government-issued identification or license; a recent paystub.
Local public health officials recommend avoiding Internet Explorer when browsing the maimmunizations.org site, if possible, as the vaccination administration platform does not work as well with that browser.
People who are not eligible (including those ages 65 to 74) should not make appointments, said Laura Kittross, director of the Berkshire County Boards of Health Association. IDs will be checked at doors. Making out-of-turn appointments will slow the process, she added. “They will be turned away and then they have taken a slot from someone who was eligible,” said Kittross. “And this whole phase will take longer.”
People without access to the internet can call many local councils on aging for help registering. If your municipality is not listed here, you can still call one of the numbers below.
Williamstown: 413-458-8250
Adams: 413-743-8333
North Adams: 413-662-3125
Sheffield: 413-229-7037
Pittsfield: 413-499-9346
Great Barrington: 413-528-1881
Lee: 413-243-5545
Dalton: 413-684-2000
Lenox: 413-637-4787
