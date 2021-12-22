Still looking for that booster shot? Try the January clinic at Berkshire Community College

With high demand for booster shots amid omicron spread, the Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative will offer a second large-scale booster clinic in January.
The clinic will be held at the Berkshire Community College Patterson Field House from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8.
The clinic will offer first, second and booster doses. Pfizer and Moderna doses will be available, and adults 18 and older can choose which they prefer.
Children ages 5 to 17 are limited to Pfizer shots. Teenagers ages 16 to 17 can only receive a Pfizer booster, while younger children are not yet eligible for boosters.
Pre-registration is required. Visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org to sign up.
A Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative clinic earlier this month maxed out on capacity, at nearly 1,000 doses.
“The Omicron variant is now spreading rapidly across the state and country, and booster vaccination is the best tool to avoid infection, or if infected, to reduce the severity of the illness,” said Dr. James Lederer, chief medical officer and chief quality officer at Berkshire Health Systems. “Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines provide good protection against omicron."
You can also get a booster shot at pharmacies and Berkshire Health Systems testing sites. Visit vaxfinder.mass.gov to find locations.
The Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative is a partnership of Berkshire Health Systems, the Berkshire County Boards of Health Association and Community Health Programs.