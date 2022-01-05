Pittsfield shuts Taconic High, Reid Middle schools due to 'staffing levels'

Taconic High, Reid Middle schools close due to ‘staffing levels’
PITTSFIELD — Taconic High School and Reid Middle School will be closed for the rest of the week “due to staffing levels,” according to Superintendent Joseph Curtis.
In a late night robocall to the school community, Curtis said the district had just received permission from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to shut the two schools Thursday and Friday. He said he anticipates both schools would reopen on Monday.
“These days are technically counted as snow or weather days and will have to be made up at the end of the school year,” he said, lamenting the “difficult decision.”
The superintendent did not specifically mention COVID, but earlier in the day, he raised the possibility that a high number of cases in the community could cause the district to close some schools if too few staff members are available.