COVID-19 testing centers will drop weekend hours this month in Pittsfield and North Adams

Citing reduced demand, Berkshire Health Systems says it will no longer offer PCR testing for COVID-19 on the weekends in North Adams and Pittsfield, starting Aug. 15.
Testing will remain available weekdays at both locations.
The nonprofit said the change reflects slowing demand for the testing and easy access to home testing.
However, the change in schedule does not affect the Fairview Hospital testing center at 475 Main St. in Great Barrington. It will remain open seven days a week, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The county’s other testing centers, at 505 East St. in Pittsfield and 98 Church St. in North Adams, will remain open for visits 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, according to spokesman Michael Leary.
People who are showing symptoms associated with COVID-19 on weekends – and want to be evaluated and tested – can visit the BHS Urgent Care, open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Leary said in a statement Monday.
Meantime, access to COVID-19 vaccinations continues.
Vaccination hours in Pittsfield are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Leary said.
A special pediatric vaccination clinic takes place in Pittsfield the first Saturday of each month for ages 6 months to 5 years old, from 8 a.m. to noon. The pediatric clinic continues for ages 5 years to 11 years from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
In North Adams, vaccinations will continue to be offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.