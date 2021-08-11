As of Wednesday, there were 14 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Berkshire County, for a rolling average of 17.9 new daily cases. That is a 220 percent increase from two weeks ago — but note that the low numbers in July make percentage changes look especially high.
Berkshire Health Systems had five hospitalized patients with positive COVID-19 tests as of Wednesday. There were no new deaths reported in Berkshire County.
Berkshire County currently has high transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, at substantial or high transmission levels.
Across the state, there were 1,368 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, for a seven-day rolling average of 799.3 new daily cases. The state had 346 hospitalized patients on Wednesday, with eight new deaths reported statewide. To date, 17,751 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19.
Across Massachusetts, 63.8 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to state data. County-level vaccination rates are reported weekly, and 61 percent of Berkshire County residents were vaccinated fully as of last week.
As of Wednesday, the state reported administering 8,918 new vaccine doses.
You can get vaccinated at many local pharmacies, in addition to the following locations:
• Pittsfield COVID-19 Testing Center at 505 East St. is open for walk-ins daily, from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• The North Adams COVID-19 Testing Center at 98 Church St. is open for walk-ins Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Fairview Hospital at 29 Lewis Ave. in Great Barrington is open for walk-ins Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Find more information about vaccination at getvaccinatedberkshires.org.