As of Tuesday, there were 26 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Berkshire County, for a rolling average of 21 new daily cases. That is a 42 percent increase from two weeks ago.
Berkshire Health Systems had six hospitalized patients with positive COVID-19 tests as of Monday. There was one new death reported in the county.
Berkshire County currently has high transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, at substantial or high transmission levels.
Across the state, there were 1,254 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, according to the state. The state had 428 hospitalized patients as of Tuesday, with six new deaths reported. To date, 17,784 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19.
Across Massachusetts, 64.2 percent of the population is vaccinated fully, according to state data. County-level vaccination rates are reported weekly, and 61 percent of Berkshire County residents were vaccinated fully as of last week.
On Thursday, the state reported administering 6,516 new doses.
You can get vaccinated at many local pharmacies, in addition to the following locations:
• Pittsfield COVID-19 Testing Center at 505 East St. is open for walk-ins daily, from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• The North Adams COVID-19 Testing Center at 98 Church St. is open for walk-ins Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Fairview Hospital at 29 Lewis Ave. in Great Barrington is open for walk-ins Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Find more information about vaccination at getvaccinatedberkshires.org.