As of Wednesday, there were 12 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Berkshire County, for a rolling average of 20.6 new daily cases. That is a 23 percent increase from two weeks ago.
Berkshire Health Systems had six hospitalized patients with positive COVID-19 tests as of Monday, the most recent data released. There were two new deaths reported Wednesday in the county, for a pandemic total of 301.
Berkshire County currently has high transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, at substantial or high transmission levels.
Across the state, there were 1,452 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, for a rolling average of 905 new daily cases, according to the state. The state had 432 hospitalized patients on Wednesday, with 11 new deaths reported. To date, 17,795 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19.
Across Massachusetts, 64.3 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to state data. County-level vaccination rates are reported weekly, and 61 percent of Berkshire County residents were vaccinated fully as of last week.
On Wednesday, the state reported administering 11,552 new vaccine doses.
You can get vaccinated at many local pharmacies, in addition to the following locations:
• Pittsfield COVID-19 Testing Center at 505 East St. is open for walk-ins daily, from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• The North Adams COVID-19 Testing Center at 98 Church St. is open for walk-ins Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Fairview Hospital at 29 Lewis Ave. in Great Barrington is open for walk-ins Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Also, Community Health Programs posts the schedule for its mobile vaccination van at chpberkshires.org/mobile/. The van will be in two locations in North Adams on Thursday. Vaccines are available by walk-in or by appointment by calling 413-429-2946.
Find more information about vaccination at getvaccinatedberkshires.org.