The state’s education commissioner is seeking the authority to mandate that students ages 5 and up, staff and educators in public K-12 schools wear masks indoors through Oct. 1, a measure that will come before the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education for a vote Tuesday.
After that, the policy Commissioner Jeff Riley is pursuing would allow middle and high schools to lift their mask mandates for vaccinated students and staff, but only if at least 80 percent of students and staff in that school building are vaccinated. Unvaccinated students and staff would still be required to wear masks.
The Baker administration has been recommending, but not requiring, that unvaccinated people – including younger students not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccines – wear masks in schools. So far, the state has left policies to local officials.
The school districts in North Adams and Pittsfield have both announced that students will be required to wear masks indoors, among several Berkshire County districts and colleges that have set their own mandates.
The shift in approach from the state comes a day after Baker mandated that workers in the state’s executive branch be fully vaccinated by mid-October. It also comes amid a rise in cases across Massachusetts and in Berkshire County.
State education officials described the move as a way “to ensure schools fully reopen safely and to provide time for more students and educators to get vaccinated,” and said that Riley would “revisit the mandate in the near future to revise it as warranted by public health data.”
KEY STATS: Berkshire County saw four new COVID-19 deaths in the past week. To date, the county has 301 reported deaths. The confirmed case count rose by 151 over the past week to 7,071.
TWO WEEKS AT A GLANCE: In its most recent report, the state Department of Public Health provided this COVID-19 data for Berkshire County, accurate as of last Saturday.
Cases in previous 14 days: 266
Total tests: 440,307
Test positivity in past 14 days: 2.83 percent
STATE PICTURE: The DPH said 33 new confirmed deaths were reported in the last week, pushing the statewide total to 17,805 as of Thursday. Over the last week, confirmed cases rose by 8,534 to 694,552.
VACCINATIONS: According to the state’s latest report, 71 percent of Berkshire County residents have received at least one shot and 62 percent are fully vaccinated.
Note that these data, while the best available estimate, still may not accurately reflect the county’s vaccination rates for several reasons.
Part-time residents who moved up to the county during the pandemic, or who left and received their shot elsewhere, may be artificially raising or lowering the rate. People who got vaccinated in other states are not counted in the data. The rates provided by the state also rely on Census estimates, rather than new Census data.
Town-by-town rates provided by the state are also inaccurate in many cases, since the state collects that data by zip code and many Berkshire County municipalities share zip codes.
BOOSTER FALL: The White House has announced plans to authorize a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, eight months after an individual’s first shot. Those shots would begin to go into arms as early as September, starting with the people who were vaccinated first in the original vaccine rollout.
That move has drawn criticism by some scientists, who say the evidence is not strong enough to show that a third shot is necessary. Locally, leaders with the Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative say they are waiting to know more about vaccine supply and demand before they plan booster shot distribution.
Currently, people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are authorized to get a third booster shot. That includes people who have been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood, organ transplant recipients who are taking medicine to suppress the immune system; people with advanced or untreated HIV infection and more. The full list of qualifications can be found at cdc.gov. Federal health officials advise patients to speak with their doctor about whether a booster shot is appropriate.
COMMUNITY DATA: Here are this week’s figures from the DPH on confirmed coronavirus cases by city and town. In alphabetical order, this lists all Berkshire County communities. The first number is the total number of cases during the pandemic. The second is the number of new cases in the last 14 days.
Adams: 388, 14
Alford: fewer than 5, 0
Becket: 76, fewer than 5
Cheshire: 146, 8
Clarksburg: 48, fewer than 5
Dalton: 312, 5
Egremont: 22, fewer than 5
Florida: 19, 0
Great Barrington: 502, 26
Hancock: 18, 0
Hinsdale: 74, fewer than 5
Lanesborough: 122, fewer than 5
Lee: 353, 12
Lenox: 260, 8
Monterey: 21, fewer than 5
Mount Washington: 6, 0
New Ashford: fewer than 5, 0
New Marlborough: 28, fewer than 5
North Adams: 702, 67
Otis: 68, fewer than 5
Peru: 12, 0
Pittsfield: 3,140, 86
Richmond: 42, 0
Sandisfield: 41, 0
Savoy: 19, fewer than 5
Sheffield: 124, fewer than 5
Stockbridge: 78, 6
Tyringham: 9, fewer than 5
Washington: 10, fewer than 5
West Stockbridge: 46, fewer than 5
Williamstown: 305, 6
Windsor: 25, 0
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 210,506,149, with 4,410,387 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 37,405,717 cases and 626,029 deaths.
Across the world, more than 4.8 billion vaccine doses have been administered, Johns Hopkins reports. More than 359 million of those have been administered in the U.S.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for nine COVID-19 patient as of Friday. Statewide, 467 people are hospitalized, 108 are in ICU and 49 are on ventilators.
COVID-19 VACCINES: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org.
Appointments are now available seven days a week for walk-ins at the testing sites at 505 East Street, Pittsfield, and 98 Church Street, North Adams. Vaccines are available from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Pittsfield and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in North Adams.
In South County, Fairview Hospital is administering vaccinations on-site at the hospital Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
