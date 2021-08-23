As of Monday, there were 87 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Berkshire County since Friday, for a rolling average of 24.7 new daily cases. That is a 29 percent increase from two weeks ago.
Berkshire Health Systems had eight hospitalized patients with positive COVID-19 tests as of Monday. There were no new deaths reported in any of the past three days in Berkshire County, leaving the total at 301 since the pandemic began.
Berkshire County has high transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, at substantial or high transmission levels.
Across the state, there were 3,335 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, for a rolling average of 1,012.9 new daily cases, according to the state. The state had 530 hospitalized patients on Monday, with four new deaths reported. To date, 17,809 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19.
Across Massachusetts, 64.6 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to state data. County-level vaccination rates are reported weekly, and 62 percent of Berkshire County residents were vaccinated fully as of last week.
On Monday, the state reported administering 6,040 new doses.
You can get vaccinated at many local pharmacies, in addition to the following locations:
• Pittsfield COVID-19 Testing Center at 505 East St. is open for walk-ins daily, from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• The North Adams COVID-19 Testing Center at 98 Church St. is open for walk-ins Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Fairview Hospital at 29 Lewis Ave. in Great Barrington is open for walk-ins Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Also, Community Health Programs posts the schedule for its mobile vaccination van at chpberkshires.org/mobile/. Vaccines are available by walk-in or by appointment by calling (413) 429-2946. Find more information about vaccination at getvaccinatedberkshires.org.