Over the weekend, there were 60 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Berkshire County, for a seven-day rolling average of 19 new daily cases. That is a 260 percent increase from two weeks ago, but note that low numbers in July make percentage changes look especially high.
Berkshire Health Systems had seven hospitalized patients with positive COVID-19 tests as of Monday. There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported in the county.
Berkshire County currently has high community transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, during substantial or high transmission.
Across the state, there were 2,587 confirmed COVID-19 cases over the weekend, for a rolling average of 1,014 new daily cases, according to the state. That is a 108 percent increase from two weeks ago.
The state had 314 hospitalized patients as of Monday, with three new deaths reported. To date, the state has had 17,730 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
Across Massachusetts, 63.7 percent of the population is vaccinated fully, according to state data. County-level vaccination rates are reported weekly, and 61 percent of Berkshire County residents were vaccinated fully as of last week.
On Monday, the state reported 6,336 new doses administered.
You can get vaccinated through the Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative at the following locations:
• Pittsfield COVID-19 Testing Center at 505 East St. is open for walk-ins daily from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• The North Adams COVID-19 Testing Center at 98 Church St. is open for walk-ins Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Fairview Hospital at 29 Lewis Ave. in Great Barrington is open for walk-ins Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Local pharmacies also offer vaccinations, and can be found at vaxfinder.mass.gov. For more information about the vaccines, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org.