Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told The Associated Press this week that the U.S. omicron cases have so far been mild. As of Wednesday, only one of more than 40 cases identified was hospitalized. Those cases were made up mostly of vaccinated people, though, so it's hard to draw conclusions yet about the kind of illness that omicron might cause if it infects large numbers of unvaccinated people. Walensky stressed that the CDC is still trying to pin down the key question of whether the omicron variant causes milder or more severe illness relative to the delta variant, which continues to spread rapidly throughout the country.