Two years ago, a cluster of COVID-19 cases spread through Wuhan, China. By mid-December 2019, patients were presenting at the hospital with pneumonia-like symptoms. A few months later, the novel coronavirus was a household name across the globe.
Twenty four months since it began to rapidly circulate, the virus continues to surprise us — and it’s still killing people. But we’re also better protected. What should we make of this stage of the pandemic?
Let’s start with the current rise in cases. The rolling average of new cases in Berkshire County spiked to record highs this week. Statewide, cases look similar to last year’s surge. One Massachusetts professor has a theory about why.
“Last year schools were mostly closed, elderly people were not visiting relatives, no one was vaccinated,” Andrew Lover, an assistant professor of epidemiology in the School of Public Health and Health Sciences at UMass Amherst, told The Boston Globe.
Now, Lover pointed out, schools are open and people are socializing more than last year. But a large number of people are also vaccinated. The two factors seem to be balancing each other out, at least when it comes to caseloads.
The balance tips in our favor when it comes to deaths, which remain low; even as cases rise, the county often sees strings of days without a single death. This time last year, someone was dying almost every day. On some days last winter, five or six or seven people died.
The next critical question: How will omicron impact that balance?
We’re still dealing with incomplete information. So far we know two things: it’s already spreading in the U.S. — over 40 cases in more than 20 states so far — and it seems to evade natural immunity and two shots of the vaccine.
Three jabs, however, may do the trick. Pfizer says a booster dose of its vaccine appears to provide significant protection against the omicron variant, according to laboratory tests.
And scientists say that, while two shots may not protect much against infection, they could still offer a layer of protection against severe disease. How much protection, and what it means for the course of the pandemic, is still unclear.
One piece of good news for older teenagers and their families: 16 and 17-year-olds can now get their boosters, too. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encouraged them to do just so. Given that boosters appear to kick in significant protection in less than a week, that means there’s still time to get a teenager boosted before your holiday travel.
Check vaxfinder.mass.gov or try Berkshire Health Systems at berkshirepatientportal.com. You can also go to getvaccinatedberkshires.org for details on an upcoming Pittsfield clinic.
KEY STATS: Berkshire County saw two new COVID-19 deaths during the past week. To date, the county has 335 reported deaths. The confirmed case count rose by 532 over the past week, to 11,534.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases in the county was 76 cases per day as of Friday.
STATE PICTURE: The state Department of Public Health said 143 new confirmed deaths were reported during the past week, pushing the statewide total to 19,217. Over the past week, confirmed cases rose by 30,801, to 901,430.
VACCINATIONS: According to the state’s latest report, 69 percent of Berkshire County residents are fully vaccinated.
COMMUNITY DATA: Here are this week’s figures from the DPH on confirmed coronavirus cases by city and town. The first number is the total number of cases during the pandemic. The second is the number of new cases during the past 14 days. These data are accurate as of Nov. 27.
Adams: 806; 129
Alford: 11; 6
Becket: 127; 6
Cheshire: 291; 45
Clarksburg: 155; 26
Dalton: 529; 42
Egremont: 34; fewer than 5
Florida: 53; 17
Great Barrington: 641; 38
Hancock: 27; fewer than 5
Hinsdale: 144; 20
Lanesborough: 233; 19
Lee: 494; 30
Lenox: 359; 21
Monterey: 33; fewer than 5
Mount Washington: 7; 0
New Ashford: 12; fewer than 5
New Marlborough: 44; fewer than 5
North Adams: 1,243, 148
Otis: 105; fewer than 5
Peru: 28; 9
Pittsfield: 4,945; 408
Richmond: 64; 6
Sandisfield: 82; fewer than 5
Savoy: 55; 6
Sheffield: 165; 17
Stockbridge: 98; 7
Tyringham: 15; fewer than 5
Washington: 23; fewer than 5
West Stockbridge: 69; fewer than 5
Williamstown: 434; 32
Windsor: 42;8
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 269 million, with nearly 5.3 million deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 49.7 million cases and more than 796,000 deaths.
Across the world, more than 8.3 billion vaccine doses have been administered, Johns Hopkins reports. More than 475 million of those have been administered in the U.S.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Health Systems reported caring for 21 COVID-19 patients as of Friday. Statewide, 1,238 people are hospitalized, 266 are in intensive care units and 148 are intubated. All metrics have increased since last week.
COVID-19 VACCINES: You can get vaccinated at many local pharmacies, in addition to the following locations:
• Pittsfield COVID-19 Testing Center at 505 East St. is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The North Adams COVID-19 Testing Center at 98 Church St. is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Fairview Hospital at 29 Lewis Ave. in Great Barrington is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Appointments are required at all locations. Call 855-262-5465 or visit berkshirepatientportal.com.
Also, Community Health Programs’ Mobile Health Unit provides appointment-only vaccines at various locations around the county. Visit chpberkshires.org/mobile for information and schedule. Call 413-528-0457 for an appointment.
TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
