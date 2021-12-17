The Checkup for Dec. 17: Contact tracing is going to look different from now on

First, a piece of good news for your weekend: cases are dropping.
Last Friday, each day added an average of 76 new cases. Now, we’re down to 67. That’s the first real decrease in the rolling average since October.
But with the holidays on their way and omicron coming, the situation could change quickly.
And if you do test positive for COVID-19 in the coming months, you might not get a phone call.
Full-scale contact tracing in Berkshire County is winding down, as public health officials shift their focus to targeted tracing, vaccinations and testing.
The message comes from the top.
The state’s massive contact tracing program, which has served in the Berkshires as a safety net when local tracers became overwhelmed last winter, is now ending.
In light of that, the state has advised local public health workers to scale back their work. The new instructions: only track new infections in group settings, where infections are more likely to spread rapidly among an at-risk population.
That means the Berkshire Public Health Alliance, which handles contact tracing for many county municipalities, will stop contacting all individuals who test positive, says director Laura Kittross.
The alliance will continue tracing cases among certain groups of individuals, including: older residents, children and teenagers and people in congregate settings. The goal is to catch and stop big clusters, and to connect at-risk people with treatment.
Here’s what you need to know about this shift.
WHY THE CHANGE? “Contact tracing works best with rarer diseases, diseases that are less common, so you can really track where the person was exposed and who might have been exposed to them,” said Kittross. “Covid’s no longer rare. It’s really common.”
Kittross said the high frequency of COVID cases makes contact tracing less effective as a method to prevent disease. The record case levels have also made it essentially impossible for public health officials to get through the entire list of everybody who tested positive, said Public Health Nurse Nancy Slattery.
Amy Hardt, lead public health nurse for the Southern Berkshire Public Health Collaborative, says the state’s rationale for changing contact tracing priorities makes sense.
“By now, most people know what they’re supposed to do if they’re positive for COVID or were exposed, or at the very least, they know where to find that information on the state, CDC and local town websites,” she told The Eagle. “Contact tracing is no longer worth the effort at this phase when most have no idea where they were exposed and are unable to identify the majority of their close contacts in the community.”
Hardt also pointed to omicron, the new variant.
“Given omicron’s particular characteristics and the growing use of at-home antigen tests, we expect many upcoming cases will be undetected or unreported,” she said. “Our job is to help people understand how its faster replication rate and antibody-resistant mutations impact their risk, so they can take better precautions in everyday life.”
The goal is to allow public health officials time to focus on vaccination and testing. Kittross said the alliance will also have time to focus on other public health measures that have been put off for almost two years.
WHAT DO I DO IF I TEST POSITIVE? Stay home, isolate and monitor your symptoms.
Tell anyone you’ve been in close contact with 48 hours before your symptoms began. (Or prior to a positive test, if you’re asymptomatic.) If those contacts are unvaccinated, they should quarantine. If vaccinated, they only need to quarantine if they have symptoms.
“I’d highly recommend that anybody who tests positive, who has any symptoms beyond a head cold or mild flu-like illness, contact their physician,” said Kittross. “If you have trouble breathing, go to the emergency room.”
People at high-risk for severe COVID, regardless of age, are eligible for monoclonal antibody therapy. If you suspect that a health factor puts you into the high-risk group, call your health care provider or Berkshire Health Systems as early as possible in the course of the infection.
Finally, stay isolated for the full 10-day period. This is how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines isolation timing:
“To calculate your 10 full day isolation period, day 0 is your first day of symptoms. Day 1 is the first full day after your symptoms developed.
“If you test positive for COVID-19 and never develop symptoms, day 0 is the day of your positive viral test (based on the date you were tested) and day 1 is the first full day after your positive test. If you develop symptoms after testing positive, your 10-day isolation period must start over. Day 0 is your first day of symptoms. Day 1 is the first full day after your symptoms developed.”
KEY STATS: Berkshire County saw one new COVID-19 death during the past week. To date, the county has 336 reported deaths. The confirmed case count rose by 462 over the past week, to 12,005.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases in the county was 67 cases per day as of Friday.
STATE PICTURE: The state Department of Public Health said 189 new confirmed deaths were reported during the past week, pushing the statewide total to 19,406. Over the past week, confirmed cases rose by 32,478, to 933,908.
VACCINATIONS: According to the state’s latest report, 71 percent of Berkshire County residents are fully vaccinated.
COMMUNITY DATA: Here are this week’s figures from the DPH on confirmed coronavirus cases by city and town. The first number is the total number of cases during the pandemic. The second is the number of new cases during the past 14 days. These data are accurate as of Dec. 11.
Adams: 831; 102
Alford: 14; 8
Becket: 130; 8
Cheshire: 298; 32
Clarksburg: 168; 27
Dalton: 555; 54
Egremont: 35; fewer than 5
Florida: 57; 16
Great Barrington: 656; 38
Hancock: 27; fewer than 5
Hinsdale: 157; 21
Lanesborough: 242; 19
Lee: 503; 35
Lenox: 369; 26
Monterey: 34; fewer than 5
Mount Washington: 7; 0
New Ashford: 12; fewer than 5
New Marlborough: 49; 6
North Adams: 1,319; 169
Otis: 108; 5
Peru: 32; 12
Pittsfield: 5,148; 445
Richmond: 66; 8
Sandisfield: 83; fewer than 5
Savoy: 58; 6
Sheffield: 179; 21
Stockbridge: 98; 9
Tyringham: 16; fewer than 5
Washington: 25; fewer than 5
West Stockbridge: 71; fewer than 5
Williamstown: 450; 36
Windsor: 45; 7
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 273 million, with more than 5.3 million deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 50.6 million cases and more than 805,000 deaths.
Across the world, more than 8.6 billion vaccine doses have been administered, Johns Hopkins reports. More than 487 million of those have been administered in the U.S.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Health Systems reported caring for 14 COVID-19 patients as of Friday. Statewide, 1,499 people are hospitalized, 315 are in intensive care units and 189 are intubated, all metrics up from last week.
COVID-19 VACCINES: You can get vaccinated at many local pharmacies, in addition to the following locations:
• Pittsfield COVID-19 Testing Center at 505 East St. is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The North Adams COVID-19 Testing Center at 98 Church St. is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Fairview Hospital at 29 Lewis Ave. in Great Barrington is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Appointments are required at all locations. Call 855-262-5465 or visit berkshirepatientportal.com.
Also, Community Health Programs’ Mobile Health Unit provides appointment-only vaccines at various locations around the county. Visit chpberkshires.org/mobile for information and schedule. Call 413-528-0457 for an appointment.
TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
