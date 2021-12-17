The Checkup for Dec. 17: Contact tracing is going to look different from now on

As omicron looms, the county's fully vaccinated rate has jumped up 2 percentage points since last week, from 69 percent to 71 percent. That is a major jump, compared to slow growth over the last few months, and could be helped in part by younger children. The earliest 5- to 11-year-olds to get vaccinated are now moving into the 'fully immunized' group, as long as they got their second shot on time.