BY THE NUMBERS: Seven deaths Wednesday took Berkshire County’s COVID-19 death toll to 112, with the confirmed case count up 34, to 2,330, the state Department of Public Health said.
The DPH said 71 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 11,261. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 are 11,513. Confirmed cases rose 5,450, to 292,316.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 74,212 statewide; 817 cases in Pittsfield; 405 households in quarantine in Pittsfield (five fewer than reported Tuesday).
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 13, to 1,030 (81); Hampshire, up 46, to 3,038 (up three, to 175); Hampden, up 296 to, 21,402 (up five, to 979).
ECONOMIC RECOVERY: Tax experts expect state revenues to grow in the next fiscal year, although the extent of that growth might depend on the state of the coronavirus pandemic and what financial support the federal government provides.
While the state is expected to collect $1 billion to $2 billion less in tax revenue this year than in fiscal year 2020, economists and budget analysts expressed optimism in a Tuesday hearing that the economy would rebound in fiscal year 2022, which begins in July.
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Wednesday, 29,136 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities, 124 more than had been reported as of Tuesday. In all, 407 facilities have had at least one confirmed case and have seen 7,072 deaths linked to COVID-19, up 32 since Tuesday.
HOSPITAL CHECK: As of Wednesday, Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 29 COVID-19 patients. Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington had no cases. Meantime, BMC reported having tested 42,116 people, with 1,776 positive results since the pandemic began. In the past 14 days, 5,868 people were tested, and 384 received positive results. There were 673 pending test results.
Statewide, 1,851 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 382 are in intensive care units and 205 are on ventilators.
To date, 9,684,933 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to Johns Hopkins University.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 73,969,003, with 1,644,589 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins. The U.S. has seen 16,885,623 cases and 306,363 deaths.
VACCINATIONS: Schools and private businesses in Massachusetts could mandate vaccinations against the coronavirus next year, with exceptions given for religious and medical reasons.
Legal precedent for vaccination requirements is strong, suggesting that colleges and universities, for instance, could require students to be vaccinated in order to attend next fall. In addition, all 50 states require some vaccinations for children entering public schools, and Massachusetts instituted a flu vaccination requirement this year.
But, the coronavirus vaccine has yet to be approved for use in children, and because of short supply, it likely will not become available to the general public until April.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Each provides a number and then a percentage change from the “lowest observed value.” Wednesday’s figures:
• Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 3,257, up 1,978 percent;
• Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 6.0 percent, up 682 percent;
• Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 1,723, up 1,010 percent;
• Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 45, up 324 percent.
