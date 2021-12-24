The Checkup for Dec. 24: Omicron, the future and you

Across the commonwealth, COVID-19 cases are now hitting the levels of last winter — and climbing. Models suggest a wave of omicron cases, though how many of those infected will end up in the hospital with severe illness remains unknown.
One model, by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, predicts as many as 87,000 cases per day in Massachusetts alone at the end of January. Right now, there are some 6,000 confirmed cases per day on average.
That predicted total would include many asymptomatic cases that never get caught, which means the confirmed case count would likely remain much lower. Researchers also caution that modeling the pandemic remains difficult.
Experts are generally in agreement now that the omicron wave will likely cause fewer hospitalizations and deaths, as a fraction of total cases, than the delta variant did. Even so, high case loads and heavy burdens on hospital systems could have disastrous results.
“You can still have more deaths in the Omicron wave, easily, because it’s more contagious, or just because it infects more people,” Dr. Shira Doron, an infectious disease physician and hospital epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center, told The Boston Globe. “You can still, obviously, easily overwhelm the health care system, and that means deaths that aren’t even due to COVID because there’s no medical care. It’s better than being equally or more deadly, but it doesn’t necessarily reassure me that we’re not going to see a lot of excess death in the next month.”
The key factors here are the unknowns: how people will react as omicron rises, and how the variant itself will interact with the U.S. population. About those factors, models can say very little.
KEY STATS: Berkshire County saw four new COVID-19 deaths during the past week. To date, the county has 340 reported deaths. The confirmed case count rose by 529 over the past week, to 12,534.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases in the county was 76 cases per day as of Friday.
STATE PICTURE: The state Department of Public Health said 198 new confirmed deaths were reported during the past week, pushing the statewide total to 19,604. Over the past week, confirmed cases rose by 46,147, to 980,055.
VACCINATIONS: According to the state’s latest report, 71 percent of Berkshire County residents are fully vaccinated.
Berkshire Health Systems will no longer offer Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine starting Jan. 6. The testing sites will continue to offer Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends.
Anyone scheduled for a J&J vaccine in the next couple of weeks will have the option to switch to Pfizer or Moderna. Patients who would like to request an initial or booster dose of the J&J vaccine after the phase out can call the BHS COVID-19 hotline to consult with a provider.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 278 million, with almost 5.4 million deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 51.8 million cases and more than 815,000 deaths.
Across the world, more than 8.8 billion vaccine doses have been administered, Johns Hopkins reports. More than 497 million of those have been administered in the U.S.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Health Systems reported caring for 20 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday.
COVID-19 VACCINES: You can get vaccinated at many local pharmacies, in addition to the following locations:
• Pittsfield COVID-19 Testing Center at 505 East St. is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., except Christmas Day.
• The North Adams COVID-19 Testing Center at 98 Church St. is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., except Christmas Day.
• Fairview Hospital at 29 Lewis Ave. in Great Barrington is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., except Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
Appointments are required at all locations. Call 855-262-5465 or visit berkshirepatientportal.com.
Also, Community Health Programs’ Mobile Health Unit provides appointment-only vaccines at various locations around the county. Visit chpberkshires.org/mobile for information and schedule. Call 413-528-0457 for an appointment.
TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
