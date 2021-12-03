The number of U.S. omicron cases has jumped into double digits, with reports in at least six states — including one Massachusetts neighbor.
New York, Minnesota, Colorado, Hawaii, California and Nebraska have all reported at least one case of the new variant.
The five New York cases identified so far have all been downstate, most in New York City.
So far, experts have been concerned about how quickly the virus seems to spread, and how it appears to evade immunity granted by a previous infection. Scientists in South Africa reported a jump last month in COVID-19 cases among people who had already been infected. There was no similar upswing when the delta variant emerged, the scientists noted.
But there are still unknowns about the new variant. Scientists have yet to determine how effective vaccines are against omicron and how deadly the variant is compared to previous strains.
Health officials have continued to urge boosters, as the delta variant is still circulating at high levels. In the Berkshires, the rolling average of new cases has hit 75, almost at the level of peak spread last winter.
Dr. James Lederer, chief medical and chief quality officer at Berkshire Health Systems, echoed the call for vaccination in a news release on Friday.
“With positive cases of COVID-19 rising dramatically in the Berkshires in recent months, and the expectation that trend will continue through the Holiday Season and into January, it’s important to be vaccinated,” said Lederer. “The rise of the Omicron variant has many unknowns at this point, but it’s expected vaccination may provide protection from the onset of serious illness and hospitalization, and we recommend that anyone eligible for a booster receive it in the coming weeks.”
NEED A BOOSTER? County vaccine coordinators will host a booster clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, at Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield, with first and second doses also on offer. Coordinators recommend pre-registration.
Both Pfizer and Moderna third doses will be provided at the clinic.
Pre-registration is required. Visit the Commonwealth’s registration website, COLOR, at home.color.com/vaccine/register/berkshire.
Booster doses are also available at local pharmacies. Check vaxfinder.mass.gov to find one near you.
KEY STATS: Berkshire County saw two new COVID-19 deaths during the past week. To date, the county has 333 reported deaths. The confirmed case count rose by 526 over the past week, to 11,002.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases in the county was 75 cases per day as of Friday.
STATE PICTURE: The state Department of Public Health said 135 new confirmed deaths were reported during the past week, pushing the statewide total to 19,074. Over the past week, confirmed cases rose by 23,599, to 870,629.
VACCINATIONS: According to the state’s latest report, 83 percent of Berkshire County residents have received at least one shot and 68 percent are vaccinated fully.
Note that this data, while the best available estimate, still might not accurately reflect the county’s vaccination rates for several reasons.
Part-time residents who moved to the county during the pandemic, or who left and received their shots elsewhere, might be artificially raising or lowering the rate. People who got vaccinated in other states are not counted in the data. The rates provided by the state also rely on census estimates, rather than new census data.
Town-by-town rates provided by the state also are inaccurate in many cases, since the state collects that data by ZIP code, and many Berkshire County municipalities share ZIP codes.
COMMUNITY DATA: Here are this week’s figures from the DPH on confirmed coronavirus cases by city and town. The first number is the total number of cases during the pandemic. The second is the number of new cases during the past 14 days. These data are accurate as of Nov. 27.
Adams: 742; 94
Alford: 6; fewer than 5
Becket: 123; 10
Cheshire: 271; 45
Clarksburg: 142; 24
Dalton: 496; 26
Egremont: 32; 5
Florida: 42; 7
Great Barrington: 625; 3
Hancock: 24; 0
Hinsdale: 136; 20
Lanesborough: 224; 27
Lee: 470; 27
Lenox: 345; 13
Monterey: 33; fewer than 5
Mount Washington: 7; 0
New Ashford: 10; fewer than 5
New Marlborough: 42; fewer than 5
North Adams: 1,163, 132
Otis: 103; fewer than 5
Peru: 21; fewer than 5
Pittsfield: 4,726; 355
Richmond: 60; 0
Sandisfield: 82; 5
Savoy: 53; 12
Sheffield: 155; 10
Stockbridge: 90; fewer than 5
Tyringham: 14; 0
Washington: 22; fewer than 5
West Stockbridge: 68; fewer than 5
Williamstown: 415; 35
Windsor: 39; fewer than 5
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 264 million, with more than 5.2 million deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 48.8 million cases and more than 785,000 deaths.
Across the world, more than 8.1 billion vaccine doses have been administered, Johns Hopkins reports. More than 462 million of those have been administered in the U.S.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Health Systems reported caring for 16 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday. Statewide, 1,003 people are hospitalized, 191 are in intensive care units and 109 are intubated.
COVID-19 VACCINES: You can get vaccinated at many local pharmacies, in addition to the following locations:
• Pittsfield COVID-19 Testing Center at 505 East St. is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The North Adams COVID-19 Testing Center at 98 Church St. is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Fairview Hospital at 29 Lewis Ave. in Great Barrington is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Appointments are required at all locations. Call 855-262-5465 or visit berkshirepatientportal.com.
Also, Community Health Programs’ Mobile Health Unit provides appointment-only vaccines at various locations around the county. Visit chpberkshires.org/mobile for information and schedule. Call 413-528-0457 for an appointment.TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
