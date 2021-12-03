President Joe Biden has instituted new travel restrictions in response to the new omicron variant. As of next week, international travelers coming into the United States, including Americans, must test negative for COVID-19 within one day before travel, or present "proof of recovery" from an infection. Biden has said his plans to deal with omicron, a variant still surrounded by unknowns, do not involve shutdowns. "We're going to fight this variant with science and speed, not chaos and confusion," Biden said at the National Institutes of Health in Maryland on Thursday.