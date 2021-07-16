After tumbling from winter heights, COVID-19 case counts across the state have begun to climb again, jumping from a seven day rolling average of 60 new cases per day at the end of June to an average of nearly 200.
Despite the increase, Gov. Charlie Baker told reporters on Thursday he was relatively unconcerned about the virus spreading and the Delta variant gaining traction. He pointed out that cases are still lower statewide than they have been at almost any point since the pandemic began.
“One of the things to remember here is cases are really low,” Baker said during a visit to Adams. “And I think that's in large part because the vaccines are safe and effective.”
Hospitalizations remain significantly lower than last summer, an average of 100 hospitalized patients each day across the state, compared to 300 at the quietest parts of last summer and 2,200 at the height of the winter surge. The state’s seven day rolling average of new deaths has fallen below 1 per day, compared to 20 last July.
Asked whether he thought the VaxMillions lottery had encouraged registration, Baker said vaccination rates have plateaued – and that's a good thing.
“We've continued to see first doses sort of flatline,” he said. “We haven't seen a big bump up, but we did not see the collapse that they saw with vaccinations in so many other parts of the country.”
The governor hopes the state can continue to administer between 7,000 and 10,000 vaccinations each day, including second doses.
“You spread that out over the course of 60 or 90 days? That's a big number,” he said. “When people say to me, ‘Well, what's the number you want?’ I say, ‘It's more than yesterday.’ I don't think there is such a thing as a number where we would say, okay, we're done. I just want to make sure we continue to vaccinate everybody and anybody.”
KEY STATS: Berkshire County saw no new COVID-19 deaths in the past week. To date, the county has has 288 reported deaths. The confirmed case count rose by 12 over the past week to 6,586.
TWO WEEKS AT A GLANCE: In its most recent report, the state Department of Public Health provided this COVID-19 data for Berkshire County, accurate as of last Saturday.
Cases in last 14 days: 30
Total tests: 419,893
Test positivity in past 14 days: 0.69 percent
STATE PICTURE: The DPH said six new confirmed deaths were reported in the last week, pushing the statewide total to 17,652 as of Thursday. Over the last week, confirmed cases rose by 1,126 to 665,532.
BREAKTHROUGHS: This week, Massachusetts public health officials released data on "breakthrough" cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated residents.
Officials tracked 4,450 breakthrough cases, which represents about one-tenth of 1 percent of the nearly 4.2 million people immunized. About 92 percent of the infections in vaccinated residents did not require hospitalizations, while 303 people, or 6.8 percent, were hospitalized, according to Department of Public Health data through July 10.
Seventy-nine vaccinated residents in Massachusetts died from COVID-19, either without being hospitalized or following a hospital stay, the DPH said. That death toll reflects 1.78 percent of the 4,450 confirmed breakthrough cases and 0.0019 percent of the 4,195,844 people fully vaccinated as of July 10.
Health experts have said occasional infections after vaccinations are expected but that the immunizations greatly reduce the chances that contracting COVID-19 will lead to serious complications or death.
Experts say that vaccines protect against the variants in the country right now, but they worry about the number of people who remain unvaccinated.
“At an individual level, the vaccines are highly effective, and people who have been vaccinated should not be worried for themselves necessarily getting Covid,” Karen Jacobson, an infectious disease researcher at the Stanford University School of Medicine, told Vox. “The concern that a lot of people have started to express recently, especially with the new variants, is more on a population level, and the fact that we have large pockets of the population [who] are not vaccinated.”
BACK-TO-SCHOOL VAX: For students 12 and older, there's just enough time left to get vaccinated before school starts. Get your first shot of the Pfizer vaccine in the next couple of weeks, and you'll be fully vaccinated by late August or early September.
Vaccine authorization for kids younger than 12 isn't going to land in time for school in the fall, says Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Children's Hospital.
"Under 11, we are going to be waiting probably until closer to the end of 2021, maybe even the beginning of 2022 before we've got vaccines that they can safely receive," she told WCVB.
COMMUNITY DATA: Here are this week’s figures from the DPH on confirmed coronavirus cases by city and town. In alphabetical order, this lists all Berkshire County communities. The first number is the total number of cases during the pandemic. The second is the number of new cases in the last 14 days.
Adams: 358, 5
Alford: fewer than 5, 0
Becket: 71, 0
Cheshire: 130, fewer than 5
Clarksburg: 44, 0
Dalton: 300, 0
Egremont: 16, 0
Florida: 19, fewer than 5
Great Barrington: 462, fewer than 5
Hancock: 18, fewer than 5
Hinsdale: 72, 0
Lanesborough: 114, 0
Lee: 339, fewer than 5
Lenox: 243, 0
Monterey: 20, 0
Mount Washington: 6, 0
New Ashford: fewer than 5, 0
New Marlborough: 23, 0
North Adams: 592, 13
Otis: 65, 0
Peru: 12, 0
Pittsfield: 3,007, fewer than 5
Richmond: 42, 0
Sandisfield: 39, 0
Savoy: 17, fewer than 5
Sheffield: 118, fewer than 5
Stockbridge: 71, fewer than 5
Tyringham: 8, 0
Washington: 9, 0
West Stockbridge: 41, 0
Williamstown: 298, fewer than 5
Windsor: 25, 0
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 189,074,478, with 4,069,219 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 33,978,140 cases and 608,410 deaths.
Across the world, more than 3.5 billion vaccine doses have been administered, Johns Hopkins reports. More than 334 million of those have been administered in the U.S.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for one COVID-19 patient as of Friday. Statewide, 108 people are hospitalized, 36 are in ICU and 11 are on ventilators; hospitalizations and intensive care patients increased since last week, while the number of ventilated patients has held steady.
COVID-19 VACCINES: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org.
Appointments are now available seven days a week for walk-ins at the testing sites in Pittsfield and North Adams. (See below for addresses). Vaccines are available from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Pittsfield and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in North Adams.
In South County, Fairview Hospital is administering vaccinations on-site at the hospital Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
