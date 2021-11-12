All four Berkshire County colleges now require vaccinations, as mandates continue to boost vaccination rates at colleges and universities across the United States.
Berkshire Community College is the last county college to join the mandate wagon: Returning students taking in-person classes must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 3. New students for the spring semester have until the start of classes on Jan. 24 to be fully vaccinated.
All 15 community colleges in the Commonwealth will require vaccinations to attend spring semester colleges, as the presidents of those colleges – including BCC – announced last fall.
In the Berkshires, Williams College, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and Bard College at Simon's Rock already require vaccines for students on campus.
The requirements at those three schools went into effect before the fall semester began and apply broadly to the student body. MCLA's mandate, for example, includes anyone participating in on-campus activities or accessing on-campus facilities, including vendors and contractors.
Across the country, schools that implemented vaccine mandates have seen high levels of compliance, according to a report by The Associated Press.
"Facing pockets of resistance and scattered lawsuits, colleges have tread carefully because forcing students to get the vaccine when they have a religious or medical objection could put schools into tricky legal territory," the AP notes. "For some, there are added concerns that taking a hard line could lead to a drop in enrollment. Still, universities with mandates report much higher vaccination rates than communities around them, even in places with high vaccine hesitancy."
More than 1,000 colleges and universities across the country now require vaccines, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education.
The BCC mandate deadline approaches as cases continue to rise across Berkshire County and swaths of New England. And hospitalizations have climbed: Berkshire Health Systems had 15 COVID-19 positive inpatients as of the middle of the week.
KEY STATS: Berkshire County saw four new COVID-19 deaths during the past week. To date, the county has 327 reported deaths. The confirmed case count rose by 352 over the past week, to 9,597.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases in the county is 50 cases per day.
STATE PICTURE: The state Department of Public Health said 69 new confirmed deaths were reported during the past week, pushing the statewide total to 18,758. Over the past week, confirmed cases rose by 10,889, to 814,054.
VACCINATIONS: According to the state’s latest report, 78 percent of Berkshire County residents have received at least one shot and 67 percent are vaccinated fully.
Note that this data, while the best available estimate, still might not accurately reflect the county’s vaccination rates for several reasons.
Part-time residents who moved to the county during the pandemic, or who left and received their shots elsewhere, might be artificially raising or lowering the rate. People who got vaccinated in other states are not counted in the data. The rates provided by the state also rely on census estimates, rather than new census data.
Town-by-town rates provided by the state also are inaccurate in many cases, since the state collects that data by ZIP code, and many Berkshire County municipalities share ZIP codes.
COMMUNITY DATA: Here are this week’s figures from the DPH on confirmed coronavirus cases by city and town. The first number is the total number of cases during the pandemic. The second is the number of new cases during the past 14 days. These data are accurate as of Oct. 30.
Adams: 600; 43
Alford: Fewer than 5; 0
Becket: 108; 6
Cheshire: 208; 14
Clarksburg: 107; 21
Dalton: 460; 42
Egremont: 26; fewer than 5
Florida: 32; 8
Great Barrington: 577; 8
Hancock: 23; fewer than 5
Hinsdale: 108; 11
Lanesborough: 188; 16
Lee: 436; 18
Lenox: 324; 12
Monterey: 31; 0
Mount Washington: 7; 0
New Ashford: 7; fewer than 5
New Marlborough: 38; 0
North Adams: 981; 72
Otis: 95; fewer than 5
Peru: 18; fewer than 5
Pittsfield: 4,200; 272
Richmond: 58; fewer than 5
Sandisfield: 77; fewer than 5
Savoy: 38; fewer than 5
Sheffield: 141; fewer than 5
Stockbridge: 88; fewer than 5
Tyringham: 14; 0
Washington: 18; fewer than 5
West Stockbridge: 63; fewer than 5
Williamstown: 374; 6
Windsor: 33; fewer than 5
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 252 million, with more than 5 million deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 46.9 million cases and more than 761,000 deaths.
Across the world, more than 7.4 billion vaccine doses have been administered, Johns Hopkins reports. More than 435 million of those have been administered in the U.S.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Health Systems reported caring for 15 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, the last day the dashboard was updated. Statewide, 522 people are hospitalized, 131 are in intensive care units and 66 are intubated.
COVID-19 VACCINES: You can get vaccinated at many local pharmacies, in addition to the following locations:
• Pittsfield COVID-19 Testing Center at 505 East St. is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The North Adams COVID-19 Testing Center at 98 Church St. is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Fairview Hospital at 29 Lewis Ave. in Great Barrington is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Appointments are required at all locations. Call 855-262-5465 or visit berkshirepatientportal.com.
Also, Community Health Programs’ Mobile Health Unit provides appointment-only vaccines at various locations around the county. Visit chpberkshires.org/mobile for information and schedule. Call 413-528-0457 for an appointment.
TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests also can be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
