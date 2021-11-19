Thinking of getting a booster shot?
Massachusetts residents 18 and older now can. No matter which vaccine they initially received, individuals can choose from any of the three vaccines approved in the U.S.
Boosters, like the initial vaccine doses, are free. After the state expanded booster eligibility on Thursday, the federal Food and Drug Administration on Friday expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer and Moderna boosters to cover all adults.
While vaccines help to prevent infections and hospitalizations, research has found that their level of protection declines after around six months. So, public health officials recommend a booster shot to strengthen immunity, whether it is through Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.
But, one might ask: How should I choose which booster to get? And, how greatly does getting a booster minimize infection risk?
Some doctors have provided perspectives on those questions.
Dr. Asaf Bitton, executive director of the Ariadne Labs at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, has said that people can stick to their initial vaccine and vaccination site if they had a positive experience. People can make a choice based on familiarity and convenience, he said, since current data has not shown that one booster is exceptionally more effective than others.
For more information on boosters, contact your primary care doctor or visit the Centers for Disease Control website at tinyurl.com/2aww99er and the state website at mass.gov/COVID19booster. Find appointments in Massachusetts at vaxfinder.mass.gov.
Dr. Jay Bhatt, an internal medicine physician and an instructor at the University of Illinois School of Public Health, recommends that people who have received boosters continue to follow virus safety guidelines, especially as flu season approaches and community transmission continues in many areas. Massachusetts case counts have risen lately, particularly among children.
The CDC recommends getting a booster shot at least two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or at least six months after receiving the second dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
KEY STATS: Berkshire County saw three new COVID-19 deaths during the past week. To date, the county has 330 reported deaths. The confirmed case count rose by 377 over the past week, to 9,974.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases in the county is 57 cases per day, up seven from last week.
STATE PICTURE: The state Department of Public Health said 98 new confirmed deaths were reported during the past week, pushing the statewide total to 18,856. Over the past week, confirmed cases rose by 15,523, to 829,577.
VACCINATIONS: According to the state’s latest report, 80 percent of Berkshire County residents have received at least one shot and 67 percent are vaccinated fully.
Note that this data, while the best available estimate, still might not accurately reflect the county’s vaccination rates for several reasons.
Part-time residents who moved to the county during the pandemic, or who left and received their shots elsewhere, might be artificially raising or lowering the rate. People who got vaccinated in other states are not counted in the data. The rates provided by the state also rely on census estimates, rather than new census data.
Town-by-town rates provided by the state also are inaccurate in many cases, since the state collects that data by ZIP code, and many Berkshire County municipalities share ZIP codes.
COMMUNITY DATA: Here are this week’s figures from the DPH on confirmed coronavirus cases by city and town. The first number is the total number of cases during the pandemic. The second is the number of new cases during the past 14 days. These data are accurate as of Nov. 13.
Adams: 632; 54
Alford: Fewer than 5; 0
Becket: 113; 8
Cheshire: 225; 26
Clarksburg: 119; 24
Dalton: 471; 42
Egremont: 27; fewer than 5
Florida: 33; fewer than 5
Great Barrington: 588; 13
Hancock: 24; fewer than 5
Hinsdale: 116; 14
Lanesborough: 200; 19
Lee: 443; 22
Lenox: 331; 10
Monterey: 31; 0
Mount Washington: 7; 0
New Ashford: 8; fewer than 5
New Marlborough: 41; fewer than 5
North Adams: 1,024; 86
Otis: 101; 8
Peru: 19; fewer than 5
Pittsfield: 4,339; 275
Richmond: 58; 5
Sandisfield: 77; fewer than 5
Savoy: 42; fewer than 5
Sheffield: 144; fewer than 5
Stockbridge: 89; fewer than 5
Tyringham: 14; 0
Washington: 21; 5
West Stockbridge: 66; 7
Williamstown: 381; 6
Windsor: 33; fewer than 5
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 256 million, with more than 5.1 million deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 47.5 million cases and more than 768,000 deaths.
Across the world, more than 7.6 billion vaccine doses have been administered, Johns Hopkins reports. More than 444 million of those have been administered in the U.S.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Health Systems reported caring for 11 COVID-19 patients as of Friday. Statewide, 663 people are hospitalized, 129 are in intensive care units and 68 are intubated.
COVID-19 VACCINES: You can get vaccinated at many local pharmacies, in addition to the following locations:
• Pittsfield COVID-19 Testing Center at 505 East St. is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The North Adams COVID-19 Testing Center at 98 Church St. is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Fairview Hospital at 29 Lewis Ave. in Great Barrington is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Appointments are required at all locations. Call 855-262-5465 or visit berkshirepatientportal.com.
Also, Community Health Programs’ Mobile Health Unit provides appointment-only vaccines at various locations around the county. Visit chpberkshires.org/mobile for information and schedule. Call 413-528-0457 for an appointment.
TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St.
