The United States and the United Kingdom have both instituted travel restrictions in response to the newly emerged (and newly named) Omicron variant. The variant, which was first detected in the southern region of Africa, has raised concerns around the world because of its high number of mutations. Scientists are currently working to learn more about the variant. The big three unanswered questions: How quickly does it spread? How dangerous is it to those infected? And how well do existing vaccines hold up against it?