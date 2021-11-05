Julie Brown holds on to her son, Oliver, 8, as he receives a COVID-19 vaccine in Pittsfield. Brown, a nurse practitioner, said many of her patients are excited to be vaccinated, and she is happy to see them get a shot that has been proven to be effective and safe. "I think kids are worried about COVID," she told The Eagle. "They don't understand it. It's scary. And all these things they can't do ... they're ready to go be kids again."