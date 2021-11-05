Could the pandemic be over by next year?
That’s what Scott Gottlieb thinks. He’s a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner and member of Pfizer’s Board of Directors.
Speaking to CNBC on Friday, Gottlieb said the pandemic as we know it in the U.S. might be over by the time many workplace vaccination mandates start in early January.
“These mandates that are going to be put in place by Jan. 4 really are coming on the tail end of this pandemic,” said Gottlieb. “By Jan. 4, this pandemic may well be over, at least as it relates to the United States after we get through this delta wave of infection. And we’ll be in a more endemic phase of this virus.”
The new vaccine requirements will affect anyone whose workplace has at least 100 employees. Workers will be required to get vaccinated or test weekly for the virus. Details about the mandates came out this week.
The Biden administration believes the requirement will raise vaccination levels – since mandates so far have been effective at getting rates up. For one local example, only a very small percentage of Berkshire Health Systems’ 4,000 employees chose to give up their jobs rather than get vaccinated.
“We know the vaccination requirements are actually very effective in significantly boosting vax rates,” U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told NPR on Friday. “About 20 percent is the average increase we see in vaccination rates when a workplace has a requirement. And ultimately this will help us accelerate our pathway out of the pandemic.”
Murthy also cautioned that COVID-19 keeps coming back in waves and that the current caseload, though falling nationwide, is still very high.
It’s not just employee vaccination rates that will rise in the coming months. Children ages 5 to 11 can now get vaccinated with a kid-sized dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, making everyone but the country’s youngest residents now eligible for a vaccine.
Shots are already going into arms across the Berkshires at some pediatric offices, with pharmacies set to start giving out doses as soon as this weekend, and school-based clinics expected to begin on Friday.
The Biden administration says supply is available for families who want to vaccinate their kids.
“This is an incredibly important and hopeful moment,” said Murthy. “For parents like me — I have a 5-year-old son… this is a moment, where we now know we have a pathway to dramatically reducing the risk to our children.”
As Pfizer’s kid-size doses of vaccines began to rollout this week, the company also announced that its new antiviral pill can cut the risk of hospitalization or death from COVID-19 by 89 percent in at-risk people – if taken shortly after symptoms start.
Pfizer’s pill is the second antiviral pill to show promising results against COVID-19, after Merck’s pill. Both companies plan to ramp up production of the drugs over the next year, though both pills are still awaiting authorization in the United States. Britain led the way in authorizing Merck’s pill this week.
Finally: The FDA this week issued an emergency use authorization for yet another at-home test, an antigen test by iHealth. Kits cost $14. The FDA said the new test will expand availability of at-home testing kits.
KEY STATS: Berkshire County saw no new COVID-19 deaths during the past week. To date, the county has 323 reported deaths. The confirmed case count rose by 272 over the past week, to 9,245.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases in the county is 39 cases per day.
STATE PICTURE: The state Department of Public Health said 88 new confirmed deaths were reported during the past week, pushing the statewide total to 18,689. Over the past week, confirmed cases rose by 8,783, to 803,165.
VACCINATIONS: According to the state’s latest report, 77 percent of Berkshire County residents have received at least one shot and 66 percent are vaccinated fully.
Note that this data, while the best available estimate, still might not accurately reflect the county’s vaccination rates for several reasons.
Part-time residents who moved to the county during the pandemic, or who left and received their shots elsewhere, might be artificially raising or lowering the rate. People who got vaccinated in other states are not counted in the data. The rates provided by the state also rely on census estimates, rather than new census data.
Town-by-town rates provided by the state also are inaccurate in many cases, since the state collects that data by ZIP code, and many Berkshire County municipalities share ZIP codes.
COMMUNITY DATA: Here are this week’s figures from the DPH on confirmed coronavirus cases by city and town. The first number is the total number of cases during the pandemic. The second is the number of new cases during the past 14 days. These data are accurate as of Oct. 30.
Adams: 577; 56
Alford: Fewer than 5; 0
Becket: 105; 5
Cheshire: 198; 15
Clarksburg: 92; 16
Dalton: 432; 26
Egremont: 26; fewer than 5
Florida: 32; 5
Great Barrington: 572; 8
Hancock: 22; fewer than 5
Hinsdale: 104; 9
Lanesborough: 179; 13
Lee: 422; 7
Lenox: 321; 15
Monterey: 31; 0
Mount Washington: 7; 0
New Ashford: 6; 0
New Marlborough: 38; 0
North Adams: 934; 68
Otis: 93; fewer than 5
Peru: 16; fewer than 5
Pittsfield: 4,066; 247
Richmond: 56; 0
Sandisfield: 74; fewer than 5
Savoy: 37; fewer than 5
Sheffield: 140; fewer than 5
Stockbridge: 85; fewer than 5
Tyringham: 14; 0
Washington: 16; 0
West Stockbridge: 59; fewer than 5
Williamstown: 370; fewer than 5
Windsor: 32; 0
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 248 million, with more than 5 million deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 46.3 million cases and more than 752,000 deaths.
Across the world, more than 7.1 billion vaccine doses have been administered, Johns Hopkins reports. More than 425 million of those have been administered in the U.S.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Health Systems reported caring for 14 COVID-19 patients as of Friday. Statewide, 502 people are hospitalized, 145 are in intensive care units and 82 are intubated.
COVID-19 VACCINES: You can get vaccinated at many local pharmacies, in addition to the following locations:
• Pittsfield COVID-19 Testing Center at 505 East St. is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The North Adams COVID-19 Testing Center at 98 Church St. is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Fairview Hospital at 29 Lewis Ave. in Great Barrington is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Appointments are required at all locations. Call 855-262-5465 or visit berkshirepatientportal.com.
Also, Community Health Programs’ Mobile Health Unit provides appointment-only vaccines at various locations around the county. Visit chpberkshires.org/mobile for information and schedule. Call 413-528-0457 for an appointment.
TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests also can be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
JOIN US: Quality local journalism, like you find in The Checkup, needs your support. When you and your family subscribe to us, that’s the fuel we need to keep reporting the essential news you want. Join us. Help us build our community. We are offering a 30-day free trial to readers of The Checkup.