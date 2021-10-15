An employee has her certification checked as Italy's new “Green Pass” vaccination requirement for employees to enter their offices became mandatory. Starting Friday, certification is required for public and private workplaces. The pass is already required in Italy to enter museums, theaters, gyms and indoor restaurants, as well as to take long-distance trains and buses or domestic flights. The passes show that a person has had least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, or recovered from the virus in the last six months, or has tested negative in the last 48 hours.