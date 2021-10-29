Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 hasn’t crossed the finish line yet, but it’s one step closer.
The Food and Drug Administration cleared kid-size doses — just a third of the amount given to teens and adults — for emergency use on Friday. That means up to 28 million more American children could be eligible for vaccinations as early as next week, including several thousand kids in the Berkshires.
Now the baton goes to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Advisers to the CDC will meet Tuesday to come up with more detailed recommendation on which kids should get vaccinated, and the agency is expected to follow up quickly with a final decision.
“Vaccinating younger children against COVID-19 will bring us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy,” Dr. Janet Woodcock, the acting FDA commissioner, said in a statement on Friday. “Our comprehensive and rigorous evaluation of the data pertaining to the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness should help assure parents and guardians that this vaccine meets our high standards.”
Berkshire vaccine coordinators said they would share details next week about how kids should expect to get vaccinated. Across the state, doses are going to be handed out at doctors’ offices, pharmacies, schools and other vaccination sites.
It’s true that kids are at much lower risk of severe illness or death than adults, should they catch the virus. But nearly 100 children in that age group in the United States have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and more than 8,300 have been hospitalized. COVID-19 cases in kids have also caused school and daycare shut downs across the country, causing education and childcare disruptions.
A Pfizer study of 2,268 schoolchildren found the vaccine was nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections, based on 16 cases of COVID-19 among kids given dummy shots compared to just three who got vaccinated.
The kid dosage also proved safe, with similar or fewer temporary reactions — such as sore arms, fever or achiness — that teens experience.
But the study wasn’t large enough to detect any extremely rare side effects, such as the heart inflammation that occasionally occurs after the second full-strength dose, mostly in young men and teen boys. It’s unclear if younger children getting a smaller dose also will face that rare risk.
The similarly made Moderna vaccine also is being studied in young children, and both Pfizer and Moderna also are testing shots for babies and preschoolers.
KEY STATS: Berkshire County saw two new COVID-19 deaths during the past week. To date, the county has 323 reported deaths. The confirmed case count rose by 274 over the past week, to 8,973.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases in the county is 39 cases per day.
STATE PICTURE: The state Department of Public Health said 81 new confirmed deaths were reported during the past week, pushing the statewide total to 18,601. Over the past week, confirmed cases rose by 8,239, to 794,382.
VACCINATIONS: According to the state’s latest report, 75 percent of Berkshire County residents have received at least one shot and 66 percent are vaccinated fully.
Note that this data, while the best available estimate, still might not accurately reflect the county’s vaccination rates for several reasons.
Part-time residents who moved to the county during the pandemic, or who left and received their shots elsewhere, might be artificially raising or lowering the rate. People who got vaccinated in other states are not counted in the data. The rates provided by the state also rely on census estimates, rather than new census data.
Town-by-town rates provided by the state also are inaccurate in many cases, since the state collects that data by ZIP code, and many Berkshire County municipalities share ZIP codes.
COMMUNITY DATA: Here are this week’s figures from the DPH on confirmed coronavirus cases by city and town. The first number is the total number of cases during the pandemic. The second is the number of new cases during the past 14 days. These data are accurate as of Oct. 23.
Adams: 555;59; 38
Alford: Fewer than 5; 0
Becket: 102; fewer than 5
Cheshire: 190; 12
Clarksburg: 83; 11
Dalton: 416; 20
Egremont: 24; 0
Florida: 245; 0
Great Barrington: 560; 13
Hancock: 21; 0
Hinsdale: 98; 6
Lanesborough: 170; 10
Lee: 415; 9
Lenox: 310; 11
Monterey: 32; 0
Mount Washington: 7; 0
New Ashford: 6; 0
New Marlborough: 38; fewer than 5
North Adams: 902; 68
Otis: 91; fewer than 5
Peru: 16; 0
Pittsfield: 3,927; 197
Richmond: 53; 0
Sandisfield: 73; fewer than 5
Savoy: 35; 7
Sheffield: 139; 0
Stockbridge: 86; fewer than 5
Tyringham: 14; 0
Washington: 16; 0
West Stockbridge: 58; fewer than 5
Williamstown: 368; 5
Windsor: 32; fewer than 5
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 245 million, with more than 4.9 million deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 45.8 million cases and more than 744,000 deaths.
Across the world, more than 6.9 billion vaccine doses have been administered, Johns Hopkins reports. More than 414 million of those have been administered in the U.S.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Health Systems reported caring for six COVID-19 patients as of Monday, the last time the dashboard was updated. Statewide, 530 people are hospitalized, 140 are in intensive care units and 72 are intubated.
COVID-19 VACCINES: You can get vaccinated at many local pharmacies, in addition to the following locations:
• Pittsfield COVID-19 Testing Center at 505 East St. is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The North Adams COVID-19 Testing Center at 98 Church St. is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Fairview Hospital at 29 Lewis Ave. in Great Barrington is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Appointments are required at all locations. Call 855-262-5465 or visit berkshirepatientportal.com.
Also, Community Health Programs posts the schedule for its mobile vaccination van at chpberkshires.org/mobile. Vaccines are available with no appointment necessary. For information call 413-528-0457.
TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests also can be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
