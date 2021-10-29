Top federal health officials have given the thumbs up to trick-or-treating this year. Health experts say the activity is relatively safe, since it takes part largely outside. As for those candy wrappers? Don't worry too much. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also acknowledged earlier this year that COVID-19 is overwhelmingly spread through air, not surfaces. “Surface transmission is not the main route by which SARS-CoV-2 spreads, and the risk is considered to be low,” the agency wrote in April.