As of Monday, there were 79 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Berkshire County over the last three days, for a seven-day rolling average of 34.9 new daily cases. That is a 16 percent increase from two weeks ago. (The state reports three days worth of data on Mondays.)
Berkshire Health Systems had 7 hospitalized patients with positive COVID-19 tests as of Monday. There was one new death reported in Berkshire County since Friday, for a pandemic total of 307 deaths.
Berkshire County has high transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, at substantial or high transmission levels.
Across the state, there were 4,752 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the three-day period reported Monday, according to the state. The state had 675 hospitalized patients on Monday, with 19 new deaths reported in the three days. To date, 17,991 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19.
Across Massachusetts, 66.1 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to state data. County-level vaccination rates are reported weekly, and 64 percent of Berkshire County residents were vaccinated fully as of last week.
On Monday, the state reported administering 5,686 new doses.
You can get vaccinated at many local pharmacies, in addition to the following locations:
• Pittsfield COVID-19 Testing Center at 505 East St. is open for walk-ins daily, from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• The North Adams COVID-19 Testing Center at 98 Church St. is open for walk-ins Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Fairview Hospital at 29 Lewis Ave. in Great Barrington is open by appointment Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call (855) 262-5465.
Also, Community Health Programs posts the schedule for its mobile vaccination van at chpberkshires.org/mobile. Vaccines are available by walk-in or by appointment by calling 413-429-2946. Find more information about vaccination at getvaccinatedberkshires.org.