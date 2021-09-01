As of Thursday, there were 29 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Berkshire County, for a seven-day rolling average of 32 new daily cases. That is a 43 percent increase from two weeks ago.
Berkshire Health Systems had ten hospitalized patients with positive COVID-19 tests as of Wednesday. There were no new deaths reported in Berkshire County, for a pandemic total of 304.
Berkshire County currently has high transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, at substantial or high transmission levels.
Across the state, there were 1,593 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the state. The state had 595 hospitalized patients as of Thursday, with 14 new deaths reported. To date, 17,899 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19.
Across Massachusetts, 65.5 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to state data. County-level vaccination rates are reported weekly, and 63 percent of Berkshire County residents were vaccinated fully as of last week.
On Thursday, the state reported administering 12,201 new doses.
You can get vaccinated at many local pharmacies, in addition to the following locations:
• Pittsfield COVID-19 Testing Center at 505 East St. is open for walk-ins daily, from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• The North Adams COVID-19 Testing Center at 98 Church St. is open for walk-ins Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Fairview Hospital at 29 Lewis Ave. in Great Barrington is open for walk-ins Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Also, Community Health Programs posts the schedule for its mobile vaccination van at chpberkshires.org/mobile. Vaccines are available by walk-in or by appointment by calling 413-429-2946. Find more information about vaccination at getvaccinatedberkshires.org.